Blue Jays Were on Right Side of Historic In-Game Collapse by Reds
The Toronto Blue Jays’ three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds got off to an excruciating start.
In Game 1 on Monday, the Blue Jays looked to be pulling off an impressie late-game comeback. Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the ninth inning, the team was able to take the lead courtesy of Bo Bichette’s 17th home run of the season. A two-run blast, it gave the team a 3-2 lead. Daulton Varsho provided some insurance, hitting his 16th long ball of the campaign to give the team a 4-2 lead.
With closer Jeff Hoffman not available, manger John Schneider turned to Tommy Nance to close the game out. Yariel Rodriguez had just pitched two innings in relief of Chris Bassitt and wasn’t pushed to a third. Unfortunately, it blew up in Toronto’s face.
Nance surrendered two hits, giving up singles to Ke’Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain. Sandwiched in between was a pop out by Miguel Andjuar. With one out, Schneider opted to make a pitching change, going to Brendon Little. He wouldn’t record a single out, blowing the game.
TJ Friedl would double, scoring Hayes to cut the lead in half. The next batter, Noelvi Marte, would hit a two-run, walk-off single that scored McLain and Friedl. That resulted in a brutal 5-4 loss. Alas, the Blue Jays were able to bounce back in Game 2, picking up a 12-9 victory.
Louis Varland and Hoffman both had shutout outings helping to preserve the game late. They combined to throw 2.2 innings, allowing oly two hits with two strikeouts combined. The bullpen was relied upon heavily with Jose Berrios only going two innings and being charged with six runs, only two of which were earned.
Blue Jays Benefit From Epic Reds Collapse
In Game 3, Toronto came away with another victory in a high-scoring affair, winning 13-9. History was made that night, and luckily, the Blue Jays were not on the wrong side of it. Instead, it was the Reds who had a collapse of epic proportions.
They took a 5-0 lead heading into the third inning and things slowly fell apart. Toronto would score at least one run in seven consecutive innings, eventually taking the lead in the fifth when they scored five. They would continue to tack on the remainder of the evening, creating history.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Cincinnati is the first team in the modern era to have a 5+ run lead at home but then surrender at least one run in seven consecutive innings to end up losing the game.
Shane Bieber was stellar outside of that brutal second inning, not surrendering a run in his five other innings of work. The only other runs in the game came against Nance, who was charged with an unearned run and Varland, who gave up three on four hits in only 0.2 innings of work. Little bailed the team out to finish the eighth, while Hoffman threw a clean ninth for the win.
The Blue Jays, coming off some history of their own, now have some positive momentum heading into a gargantuan series with the New York Yankees. This three-game set will go a long way in determining who takes home the American League East crown this year.