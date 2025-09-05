This Blue Jays Team Has Made Franchise History After Winning 80th Game of Season
While the 2025 season for the Toronto Blue Jays has been everything the fans have wanted to see so far, they still believe they have unfinished business, hoping to see postseason success and a return to the fall classic.
That doesn't mean they don't have reason to celebrate. Reaching a new milestone in club history, they became the third-fastest team in Blue Jays history to reach the 80-win mark. It was also the fourth time in five seasons they have won 80-plus games, and more impressively, this is the 16th time since the start of 2000 that they have done that.
How did Toronto get here and what are their odds to break the season-high win total of 99?
Climbing To 80 Wins
It's no secret the Blue Jays have been on the right end of a working offense, aided by the names that the fans expected to see at the top of their seasons: Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The two have the team's highest batting average at .307 and .293, respectively.
They are getting the job done at the plate as a team, ranking fourth in the MLB in runs per game with 5.04 and second in total bases per game with 14.85. As a team, they have five different players with over 15 home runs on the year, including outfielder Daulton Varsho and third baseman Addison Barger.
For Varsho, the longball output is expected, but he could reach 20 home runs for the first time in the last three seasons if he continues his approach at the plate. Barger, on the other hand, is having a career season in his second year with the Blue Jays. Signs show he could be even better, bringing his batting average up 60 points higher than last season, now as the everyday third baseman.
This team could be better than its win total, as they have 81 victories as they head to New York to face the Yankees. The pitching staff is only growing stronger. The return of Shane Bieber, and the continued success Max Scherzer has found over his last 10 starts, holding an ERA under 4.00, is only further strengthening the rotation as the postseason approaches.
As a staff at this point of the campaign, it ranks eighth in the MLB in strikeouts per game with 8.89, led by Chris Bassit and Kevin Gausman, who both have more than 150 punchouts so far. The consistency of the pitching staff will be the key difference between playing in the Fall Classic or not. But for now, Toronto should enjoy the run they are on as they join elite teams from the club's history.