Blue Jays Outfielder Emerging As Important Offensive Threat With Red-Hot Form
The Toronto Blue Jays have put together an immensely impressive 2025 campaign, leading the American League East by three games and the American League as a whole by a half-game. This success can be attributed to a wide variety of players, with pretty much every portion of the team having found success at one point or another throughout the year.
Getting some of their core players back from injury has also been a key in maintaining their momentum over the course of the season. One of the big pieces who returned within the last few weeks was outfielder Daulton Varsho.
He came back from an injury stint in early August, and ever since then, has been demolishing the baseball. The most impressive part is that his success not only comes through his ability to make quality contact, but also by producing in high-leverage spots and driving in runs.
How Has Varsho Produced Statistically Since Returning in August?
Ever since returning back to the lineup on Aug. 1, Varsho has slashed .274/.351/.679 with 26 RBI, 17 runs scored, 10 home runs, 57 total bases, 10 walks and 27 strikeouts. A whopping 1.029 OPS has been one of the most impressive parts of his game, making sure every plate appearance counts for a team that is looking to get back to their winning ways after a difficult 2024 season.
His fielding has also been as lights out. In the 27 games since returning, he has had a putout on all but one of his 53 chances, recording just one error across in a little over a month since he returned. On the year, he has produced eight outs above average according to Baseball Savant, which is extremely impressive for anyone, never mind for someone who missed such a substantial chunk of the year.
Hopefully, Varsho will carry this level of production over to the remaining few weeks of the regular season and then during the playoffs that will follow. While the high-profile players like Vladimir Gurerero Jr. and Bo Bichette get the majority of headlines, and for good reason, Toronto needs everyone to produce if they are going to win a championship this year.
Varsho could be an instrumental piece in the long run during October if he continues this hot form at the plate, and as the year goes on, producing in the most crucial months will be key to the team's success.