Blue Jays Star Outfielder Daulton Varsho on Course to Return This Week
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho played another rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
If all goes well, that will be his last.
Mitch Bannon at The Athletic posted a recent Blue Jays injury updated to X (formerly Twitter) which stated that so long as Varsho didn’t suffer any setbacks that he would make his return to Toronto on Friday.
Varsho batted third and played center field for the Bisons on Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He’s been on a rehab assignment since July 17 in the minor leagues with three different affiliates.
In seven games he’s slashed .227/.261/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI.
The Blue Jays returned home from a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Thursday is an off day for the Blue Jays. Varsho will likely return to Toronto on Thursday or early Friday for meetings with team doctors to ensure he’s had no setbacks from his injured hamstring.
The Blue Jays open a homestand on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.
Toronto placed Varsho on the 10-day injured list on June 1 with a left hamstring strain, his second trip to the IL this season.
Varsho left a game on May 31 after he tried to leg out a double into a triple and felt pain in his left hamstring. It was enough to cause him to stop in mid-stride and be tagged out at third before he left the game with trainers. He was in considerable pain.
Before the injury, he was on a tear, even though he had a slash of .207/.240/.543. He had eight home runs and 20 RBI in just 24 games.
Varsho started the season on the 10-day injured list as he was recovering from right shoulder surgery in the offseason. He went to Buffalo on April 22 for a rehab assignment and spent a full week with the Bisons before he was promoted to Toronto.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk is expected to play a rehab game with Buffalo on Saturday with the hope that he can play with Toronto on Sunday. He is on the 7-day concussion list.
