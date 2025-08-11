Blue Jays Pitcher Mason Fluharty Matches Unique MLB History With First Career Save
With their fifth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected left-handed pitcher Mason Fluharty out of Liberty University.
His ascension through the minor league system was impressive, making his MLB debut on April 1, 2025, not even three years after he was selected. A relief pitcher throughout his collegiate career, the Blue Jays were able to fast-track him to the Big Leagues, where he has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign.
The promotion was warranted after Fluharty put up some impressive statistics at every stop in the minor leagues. Across 118 appearances and 144.2 innings pitched, he had a 3.42 ERA with 180 strikeouts.
At the Major League level, he has had some bumps in the road to this point, currently holding a 5.15 ERA across 43.2 innings with 45 strikeouts. He has a -0.3 bWAR, courtesy of a few blow-up outings.
Fluharty has surrendered multiple runs in seven outings thus far this season, including twice giving up four runs and another time he was tagged for three.
While his ERA is high, his FIP of 3.93 indicates he has performed better than his numbers suggest, with a little bit of bad luck potentially being mixed in. But, he was called upon in a huge spot against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the team’s series finale over the weekend and came through clutch.
Mason Fluharty had a unique situation to get his first save
With the Blue Jays clinging onto a 5-4 lead, Fluharty was elected from the bullpen by manager John Schneider to complete an incredibly tall task; he was set to face off against reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and superstar shortstop, Mookie Betts.
The game was hanging in the balance as the young lefty was set to face off against the star sluggers while the bases were loaded thanks to an imposition by Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman, who issued five walks before being removed from the game.
Fluharty, who had yet to record a save in his rookie campaign, was thrown in the fire and collected his first one in style, creating some unique MLB history in the process.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, the last time a save was registered that featured two former MVPs being retired while the bases were loaded was back on Sept. 15, 2022, when Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman accomplished the task, pitching for the San Diego Padres.
He retired Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent of the San Francisco Giants to seal the win that day.
Any time a pitcher can accomplish something that Hoffman has, they are doing something right. A first career save is a memorable moment in itself; accomplishing it in the fashion which Fluharty did makes it that much more special.