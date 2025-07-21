Blue Jays Recall Rookie Reliever Mason Fluharty from Triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays are shaking things up out in their bullpen once again, as the team announced on Monday that they are recalling rookie left-handed reliever Mason Fluharty back from Triple-A Buffalo.
Fluharty will take the place of fellow rookie reliever Robinson Piña in the Blue Jays' pen, with Piña being sent down to Triple-A in the corresponding roster move.
This will be Fluharty's second stint with Toronto this season, who made his big league debut back on April 1st for the Jays.
More News: Blue Jays Home Field Advantage Grows with Best Home Record in Majors
The southpaw was very solid over his first couple months of MLB action, posting a sub-2.00 ERA through the midway point of May, but hit a rough patch shortly after this, and was sent back down to Triple-A back on July 2nd after a terrible June saw his previously stellar ERA balloon up to 5.56.
Fluharty has appeared to regain his early form over his recent stint in Buffalo, posting a sub-2.00 ERA over the past few weeks, so it will be interesting to see whether or not he can maintain that form at the MLB level.
More News: Surging Blue Jays Make Rare Franchise History with 8-6 Win over Giants
The lefty doesn't bring a ton of velocity to the table, and instead relies on his plus breaking stuff to get opposing hitters out.
As such, Fluharty's success relies almost entirely upon making sure he's able to hit his spots and not leaving anything out over the plate.
He was able to do just that for the most part in April and May, and now Toronto is hoping he's be able to do so again in order to help bolster their bullpen down the stretch.
The Blue Jays start a huge series on Monday night against the New York Yankees as they try to extend their divisional lead in the American League East.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.