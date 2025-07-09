Blue Jays Pitcher Says He is Ready to Throw Again if Needed Right After Latest Start
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an exceptional 2025 season so far, brought on by a rapid wave of momentum in the last month and a half, which has seen them surge to the top of the American League East and near the top of the MLB as a whole.
Pitching has been a crucial component in that success, specifically the bullpen, which has been absolutely outstanding throughout the entire year, and is composed of multiple offseason acquisitions gone right.
Thankfully, the team has multiple facets, with the offense currently firing on all cylinders as well, leading to a 10-game winning streak, one of the longest in franchise history.
This type of performance from a team leads to players finding ways to do more and just kick their appearances up that one extra notch to really help out whenever possible. Recently, one of the team's starting pitchers made it clear that he is ready to go again...only a few hours after he made his last start.
This mentality is what brings teams World Series rings or, at minimum, deep Postseason runs, and the pitcher in question knows what is on the line as well.
In a recent quote from Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, he made it clear that he is ready to do whatever it takes to take this team a long way. The quote, transcribed by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, is a distinct indication of the team's mentality currently, and shows just how prepared they are for war in the second half of the year:
“If a lot of [bullpen] guys are down, I can be up.”
“My only goal I have is to win a World Series.”
This is what playing baseball is all about: getting to that final series and making it count once they do. Bassit has played long enough to know what it takes out of a team to get to the postseason, and now he is looking to do it once again with Toronto.
With his last start only lasting 78 pitches, he has juice left in the tank based on this statement, and could be utilized in relief as needed if the team finds themselves short-handed. Going six innings on June 8 and only giving up one earned run on a home run is exceptional work, and exactly what this team needs to succeed. Doing even more and going the extra mile to ensure games are closed out?
That has a championship winner written all over it.
