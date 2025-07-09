Blue Jays Land Talented Prep Shortstop in Latest MLB Mock Draft
With a strong chance in the race to win the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays are well-positioned ahead of the MLB trade deadline to be buyers.
The downside of that future is that it means the Blue Jays will have to deplete their farm system to add pitching help or a bat.
But that will stand to change with star prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft, starting with Toronto’s first selection at No. 8 overall.
It will be their first top 10 selection since 2020, and it will be curious to see what direction the Blue Jays go in.
They’ve shown a decided trend since 2015 to circle two exclusive options: shortstop or pitcher.
Will they circle back to a position player after selecting righty pitcher Trey Yesavage No. 20 overall in the 2024 draft?
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and projects Toronto to go that direction with prep shortstop Billy Carlson.
“I believe the Jays are taking a shortstop here if one of the good ones is available—Carlson, Eli Willits, Wehiwa Aloy—with a college arm as the backup option,” Law wrote.
Carlson, should he be there at No. 8, would fall under the best player available approach the Blue Jays should lead with in the draft.
While they don’t have one of the stronger farm systems in baseball, Toronto hit on their last high school shortstop, Arjun Nimmala, who they took in the first round of 2023.
Nimmala is now the No. 1 prospect in the organization, mostly surrounded by young star pitchers.
It would make sense for the Blue Jays to double down on a positional player, particularly with the strong draft class featuring several prep shortstops projected to go in the top 15.
Carlson has a strong defensive skillset and significant upside as a hitter, according to his MLB Pipeline profile. Some clubs may view his age negatively since he will turn 19 years old on July 29.
However, his ceiling as an athlete would be enticing for Toronto at No. 8 overall.
There will be a plethora of pitching options in the draft if those shortstops come off the board, but the Blue Jays should hope to land a strong positional player in Carlson.
