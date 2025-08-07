Blue Jays Pitching Performances at Coors Field Overlooked After Historic Series
The Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup received a lot of attention for the production they put up against the Colorado Rockies during their three-game series this week.
Coors Field, known for its incredible hitting conditions, were certainly taken advantage of by the Blue Jays hitters, who made plenty of franchise history.
Toronto scored 45 runs and recorded 63 hits, both the most in franchise history for a three-game series. The hits allowed are also the most the Rockies have ever surrendered in that span.
Every positional player that stepped to the plate got the job done for the Blue Jays, who won their games 15-1, 10-4 and 20-1.
Lost in the shuffle of all the offensive exploits are the performances of the Toronto pitchers, who faced the conditions at Coors Field head on and conquered them.
How Blue Jays Pitchers Fared at Coors Field
Those blowout victories couldn’t have happened without sellar performances on the mound by starting pitchers Eric Lauer, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.
In Game 1, Lauer provided the team with six strong innings, allowing seven hits and issuing one walk but allowing only one earned run. He struck out four and continues to be a saving grace for the rotation.
That is now six consecutive starts in which he has allowed two or fewer earned runs and eight out his last nine,
Berrios got off to a rocky start in his outing, allowing two earned runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a home run from Rockies’ All-Star catcher, Hunter Goodman.
Blue Jays pitchers conquer Coors Field with surprising ease
That would be the only damage against him until the bottom of the sixth inning, when two more runs, only one earned, were recorded.
His night was concluded with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing seven hits with one walk resulting in four runs, three earned, to go along with five strikeouts.
A big reason that Lauer and Berrios both found success was the adjustments they made on the mound.
They put an emphasis on throwing more fastballs, avoiding their breaking pitches that could hang in the zone and get hit hard.
As the game moved along, they focused more on throwing the ball low in the zone as well, the easiest way to avoid disaster.
Gausman did the same as his teammates, working low in the zone when he could.
After giving up a run in the bottom of the first in his outing, he started bouncing his splitter in an effort to avoid missing in the middle of the zone.
Gausman was stellar, throwing seven innings and allowing only one hit and issuing one walks after the bottom of the first. He struck out eight on the night, while dropping his season ERA to 3.85.
Adjusting on the fly as those three did is a testament to just how talented that trio is. That can be the difference down the stretch with the Blue Jays fighting for the American League East title and the No. 1 seed in the AL.
