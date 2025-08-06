Injured Blue Jays Slugger George Springer Could Return to Lineup Soon
The Toronto Blue Jays sit atop the American League East and would be the top seed in the American League if the playoffs started now.
Toronto was busy at the deadline this year, acquiring Seranthony Dominguez, Shane Bieber, Louis Varland and Ty France. They added to an already talented roster in order to make a playoff push, and they may be getting one of their stars back soon.
When George Springer Could Return
George Springer went on the concussion injured-list after being hit in the head during an at-bat and sitting out multiple games. On Aug. 1, the Blue Jays place Springer on the 7-day IL, retroactive to July 29.
On Tuesday, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported that Springer should play with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. If he feels good and passes the MLB concussion test, "he may just need that one rehab game."
Springer is having his best season since 2022, the last time he was an All-Star. He hit 25 home runs, had an OPS of .814 and an OPS+ of 132. In 2023, a decline started to show before Springer had the worst year of his career in 2024.
He hit a career low .220 and posted a 91 OPS+, the worst of his career and the first time he finished under 100. It was also the first time Springer didn't reach at least 2.0 bWAR, with just 1.1.
The now 35-year-old was having a bit of a resurgence before he landed on the IL.
George Springer's Resurgent Season
In 101 games, Springer has hit .291 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, an .889 OPS and a 145 OPS+, the highest he's had since 2019. He already surpassed his 2024 bWAR total with 2.3. Splitting time between DH and right field, most of his production has come while DHing.
In his absence, right field has been manned by a mix of Nathan Lukes, Joey Loperfido and Addison Barger.
This is just the second time since 2021 that Springer has been on the IL. The most recent came in 2022 when he went on the IL with elbow inflammation. 2021 was the rightfielders first year with Toronto, but it was marred by injury, with Springer only playing 78 games.
The update was good news for the Blue Jays lineup. If Springer can continue his current pace, he will be a huge reason that Toronto wins the AL East. Concussions can be tricky, so it may take a little more time for him to be completely right.
