Blue Jays’ Playoff Run Captivates Canada With Eye-Popping Viewership
This year’s Toronto Blue Jays team certainly looks like one of destiny. They recorded come-from-behind wins during the regular season with regularity and not stopped that success in the postseason.
The Blue Jays became the first team since 1996 to win a seven-game series despite losing the first two games at home. They overcame a 2-0 deficit in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, keeping them from winning the American League pennant for the first time in franchise history.
Instead, Toronto is heading to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. It is the first time since 1993 that the Blue Jays will be playing for the championship.
They took home the pennant with a helping hand from slugger George Springer. In the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 7, he hit a three-run home run to give Toronto a 4-3 lead, which proved to ultimately be the difference.
It was a historic home run for the Blue Jays. They have now hit a game-winning home run at their home field during an elimination game in every round of the playoffs.
Historic Viewership Numbers Being Reached by Blue Jays Fans
Baseball fans were locked in to see who would be advancing to face the Dodgers in a hard-fought Game 7. But, in Canada, the team was receiving historic support not only in Rogers Centre, but from fans tuning in around the country.
As shared by Sportsnet PR on X, Game 7 against the Mariners was the most-watched Toronto game ever on Sportsnet. An average of 6 million viewers tuned in to see their team win the pennant. The highest it reached was 11.8 million Canadian viewers.
Shi Davidi, a columnist for Sportsnet, shared that it broke the previous record of 5.1 million viewers set when the Blue Jays faced off with the Kansas City Royals in Game 5 of the ALCS in 2015.
Fans were much happier this time around seeing their team be victorious. About 8.3 million people tuned in for the final outs of the game to see the conclusion. The pre and post-game shows also did very well, garnering 1.9 and 2.8 million viewers, respectively.
In the World Series for the first time since 1993, fans will almost certainly continue turning out in droves to support their team both at the stadium and watching on television.
Going up against a juggernaut in the Dodgers certainly won’t be easy, but Toronto should not be counted out. There is a lot of talent on this team and they have proven time and time again no obstacle is too much to overcome.