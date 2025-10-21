No Home Team Has Been More Clutch Than the Blue Jays in MLB Playoff History
The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they won the American League Pennant by defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series where they will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It has been a wild ride for the Blue Jays. They lost the first two games of the series at home before bouncing back on the road and winning the final two games at the Rogers Centre. They are the first team since the New York Yankees in 1996 to win a seven-game series after going down 2-0, with those losses taking place at home.
Providing the heroics on Monday night was slugger George Springer. He experienced a career renaissance this summer when he provided the team with elite power production after watching his numbers drop in recent years.
He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead. That proved to be the difference and final score of the game.
It was his fourth home run of the postseason and one that has helped Toronto make some impressive MLB playoff history. It is just the latest clutch, big-time home run that has been hit at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays Make MLB history With George Springer's Home Run
As shared by OptaSTATS, the Blue Jays have now hit a game-winning 3-plus run home run in the seventh inning or later to eliminate an opponent in all four rounds of the postseason.
In 1993, Joe Carter checked off the box in the World Series. In 2015, Jose Bautista had his viral bat flip moment after a home run in the ALDS. The following year, in the ALWC, it was Edwin Encarnacion who sent the fans home happy. To complete the cycle, it was Springer on Monday.
Just how rare an occurrence is this? No other team has more than one such home run on its home field in MLB history. It's clear that no lead is safe against Toronto in the postseason. Come-from-behind victories were part of the DNA of this year’s team, but it has been something the franchise has done pretty much throughout its entire existence.
Will they be able to do it for a second time in the World Series? They are facing a tall task against the Dodgers, but no one is going to be counting out these Blue Jays. This is a team with some battle-tested veterans who know what it takes to be successful in late October.
With no moment proving to be too big, they look to have what it takes to be the last team standing.