No Home Team Has Been More Clutch Than the Blue Jays in MLB Playoff History

At Rogers Centre, the @BlueJays have hit a game-winning 3+ run HR in the 7th or later to eliminate an opponent in all 4 rounds:



1993 WS: Carter

2015 ALDS: Bautista

2016 ALWC: Encarnación

2025 ALCS: Springer



No other team has more than 1 such HR at home in their entire history.