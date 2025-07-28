Blue Jays Star Prospect Trey Yesavage Continues Strikeout Binge in Minors

Trey Yesavage strikes out the side in the 1st for the Double-A @FisherCats!



The @BlueJays' top-ranked pitching prospect is up to 114 K's in 68 2/3 frames across two levels this year.



Watch the rest of his start FREE: https://t.co/lX9hi2VegR pic.twitter.com/ywkep5c3yy