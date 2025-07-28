Blue Jays Star Prospect Trey Yesavage Continues Strikeout Binge in Minors
Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Trey Yesavage continues to rack up the strikeouts in the minor leagues.
He doesn’t need many innings to get the job done, either.
The Blue Jay’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline pitched four innings in his last start on Saturday for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He made efficient use of the time.
More News: Blue Jays Bullpen Injuries Making Relievers Acute Need at MLB Trade Deadline
He didn’t allow a hit or a run. He didn’t allow a walk, and he struck out five hitters.
That did nothing but continue to add to his reputation as one of the best strikeout pitchers in the minors.
With that game, he now has 116 strikeouts in 17 starts at three different affiliates in his first professional season. Since he’s played for three different levels of the system, he doesn’t qualify for leaderboards.
More News: Red-Hot Blue Jays on Pace for Franchise Record-Setting Season
But, if Yesavage had spent his entire season at Double-A with that output, he would be second in the Eastern League behind Binghamton’s Jonah Tong, who has 138 strikeouts.
Since he joined Hartford last month, his ERA has shot up. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts. But he’s struck out 28 and walked 11 in 17.1 innings.
He started the season with Class-A Dunedin in the Florida State League as the Blue Jays wanted to keep him warmer weather to start the season.
More News: Blue Jays Need To Strike for Either Diamondbacks Ace Now That They Are Selling
With Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings, with 55 strikeouts and eight walks. While with the Blue Jays, he was named Florida State League pitcher of the week after he threw six shutout innings against the Clearwater Threshers on May 1.
He was promoted to High-A Vancouver in May, and he lasted just four starts. He went 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA, with 33 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17.1 innings. It was more than enough for him to earn his promotion to New Hampshire.
Overall, he is 5-1 with a 3.01 ERA in 17 starts. He’s given up just 30 walks in 71.2 innings. Batters are hitting .149 against him and he has a 0.93 WHIP.
More News: Blue Jays Are Now American League's Best Team After Blasting Tigers
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.