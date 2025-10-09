Blue Jays Power Past Yankees to Reach First ALCS in Years
The Toronto Blue Jays had a chance to close out the series against the New York Yankees in a sweeping fashion, but on a rare occasion their offense was outmatched in the game prior.
The ballclub was not going to let that happen twice. The Jays took game four from the Yankees in a defensive showdown to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time in nearly a decade.
Most of this series came down to the battles with the bats, but that wasn't the case for game four. The Blue Jays' defense looked a lot like they did in the opener when they held the Yankees to one lone run.
The final score ending up 5-2 and there really wasn't one explosive inning. The Jays were consistent the whole way through and are now headed to the ALCS with a 3-1 victory.
Pivotal Moments in Final Game of the ALDS
It was a defensive showcase from both squads for a good portion of the game as it wasn't even until the fifth inning that the Jays took a 2-1 lead.
Eventually, the Blue Jays broke free, which started with Nathan Lukes. Lukes became their saving grace as they put more distance between themselves and the Yankees on the scoreboard.
Lukes had a two-run single in the seventh and Myles Straw followed suit the following inning in what appeared to be the final nail in the Yankees' coffin.
The Yankees had even less offense as they had a homer from Ryan McMahon in the third inning and nothing else. Although New York had ample opportunity to make this more of a game, especially towards the end.
The bottom of the eighth inning was a terrifying sight for Jays' fans as the bases were loaded and they were up four, but the team got out of the jam without allowing a single runner to cross home plate.
This was a bullpen game for Toronto and they proved their worth equal to their weight in gold. Eight different pitchers took the mound (nobody threw more than 27 pitches) and there were only two earned runs on six hits. They truly showed up for the Jays when it really mattered.
The last time the Blue Jays made it to the ALCS was back in 2016 where they lost. Before that? In 2015, they also lost.
The Jays are looking to steamroll whoever it is in their way to make it into the World Series since the last time they won the ALCS was back in '93. All eyes are on the World Series and Toronto should be feared as they are the real deal.