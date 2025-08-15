Blue Jays Provide Positive Status Update on Injured All-Star Slugger
The Toronto Blue Jays were on the lookout for some impact bats this offseason in free agency, looking to spend money to upgrade the roster for the last year they were guaranteed to have first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette under contract.
While their pursuit of All-Stars previously have fallen short, this past winter, they were finally able to strike a deal with a coveted slugger when they signed Anthony Santander away from their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.
Coming off a career season in which he hit 44 home runs with 102 RBI, the two sides agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal that could be worth as much as $110 million over six years based on what happens in the final season of his deal, which is an option.
The Blue Jays were ecstatic, believing they had added some much-needed thump to the middle of their order to combine with Guerrero and outfielders Daulton Varsho and George Springer.
Unfortunately, things have not panned out as the team had hoped.
Santander has been abysmal at the plate this year with a .179/.273/.304 slash line, hitting only six home runs and five doubles with 18 RBI in 209 plate appearances. His overall opportunities have been limited because he has been on the injured list with a left shoulder subluxation.
Anthony Santander Moving in Right Direction With Rehab
He has not played in a game since May 29, and there haven’t been many updates on his status since being moved to the 60-day injured list.
But on Friday, the team revealed that he is taking a positive step in the right direction.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Santander is beginning his “hitting progression,” which means he is in the early stages of doing things with the bat, such as swinging in general and hitting off a tee.
Toronto has kept the door open for him to return at some point this year, and it is possible that he is back in the lineup before the regular season is over.
Of course, that will be determined by how his shoulder responds to the rehab and ramp-up process he is about to undergo.
He hasn’t made a positive impact on the field yet this season, but his track record speaks for itself. Coming into 2025, Santander had an OPS+ of at least 120 in four out of the last five years.
There aren’t many players who offer the power potential that he does, with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees being the only American League player to hit more home runs than him in the three campaigns prior to this season.