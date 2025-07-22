Blue Jays Push Historic Home Win Streak to Eleven Straight Victories
The Toronto Blue Jays remained red hot, even against their American League East rivals, the New York Yankees.
The Jays took the first game in the series on Monday night, 4-1, which makes it their 11th straight win at Rogers Centre, a franchise record.
Toronto started this incredible winning streak against the Yankees on June 30, at a time in which the Blue Jays were behind New York by three games.
Now Toronto is one game shy of 60 victories and now have a four-game lead in the division over the Yankees. At 59-41, the Blue Jays have the second-best record in the AL only behind the Detroit Tigers, who were the first team in the Majors to hit 60 wins this year.
The first time the two ball clubs met this season was toward the end of April in New York. Toronto was still struggling to start the season and the Blue Jays lost the series, 2-1, and were outscored, 18-7.
In the five games that New York and Toronto have played at Rogers Centre, the Jays have outscored the Yankees, 40-24, in five victories.
The Yankees made up for nearly half of the Blue Jay's 11-game winning streak. Toronto also came up with sweeps against the Los Angeles Angels before the All-Star break and then the San Francisco Giants in the Blue Jays' first series after the break.
The Angels really tried to give them a run for their money. They took the Blue Jays to extra innings in two of the three games and only lost by one run in all three of the series.
At 52-48, the Giants were a respectable team, but they couldn't come out on top against the Blue Jays either. The first game after the break was a shutout for the Jays in a 4-0 win, with Toronto outscoring San Francisco, 18-9, in the series.
The Jays are now 36-16 on the year at home which is not only the best in the AL, but in all of the Majors. They are arguably the best team in baseball recently and are definitely not a team you want to face off with at home.
