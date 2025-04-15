Blue Jays Rank Amid the Top Half of MLB in Franchise Value According to New Study
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the younger franchises in the MLB, having only been around since 1977. However, in that span of time, they have been able to build an exceptionally strong brand identity through their Canadian roots and remain a quality team in terms of fan support and financial backing.
While they have gone through a few different iterations in terms of the roster, they currently sit at 9-8 and second place in the American League East, which is not too shabby given their roster got quite an overhaul since the last trade deadline.
When it comes to the financial side of things, there are many questions about where the Blue Jays stand among the other teams in terms of value. Calculating this takes an exceptional amount of dedication considering the true amount of factors that go into the monetary dealings of Major League teams. With the MLB changing rules every few years in regard to that, it makes the numbers obsolete rather quickly after they are calculated.
On a positive note, CNBC's Michael Ozanian recently went through the process of completing a list regarding team value, and would include many key notes along the way regarding revenue, earnings before deductions, and debt rates as a percentage of team value.
When it comes to Toronto, they rank No. 14 in the league in team value at $2.2 billion (MLB average was $2.62 billion in this study). Additionally, they had $386 million in revenue, a 0% debt rate, but a -$8 million figure for their earnings before deductions.
All of the numbers aside from one are positive here, as obviously a negative rate for earnings before deductions is not a strong position to be in, especially considering the future. It is a good thing that debt was not the reason for this, but regardless, being one of three teams in the entire MLB with a negative in that column does not bode particularly well.
Thankfully, their revenue stream is right around league average, or slightly above, so they are able to sustain losses for a short period of time to get things right and settle in a bit. The hope would be that this figure goes positive over the course of the 2025 and 2026 seasons, which will allow the team to utilize more of their revenue in franchise building and not covering deductions.
Overall, there are definitely good and bad takeaways from this list for the Blue Jays. Ultimately there are more positives than negatives that could lead to a bright future, it will just take some time and effort to clean things up.