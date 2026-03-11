Toronto Blue Jays Land Friday Night Baseball Appearance for 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays get to defend their American League pennant for the first time since 1993 in 2026. While they came up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series this past fall, the Blue Jays are the team to beat in the AL until further notice.

The reigning American League champions will take center stage this season in multiple outlets, but as announced on Wednesday, March 11, Toronto will be featured in one of Major League Baseball's edition of "Friday Night Baseball" presented by Apple TV.

The New York Yankees vs the New York Mets will take place the same day as the Blue Jays vs the Tigers, but will start later in the night.

The stars of Toronto will be featured on May 15, with first pitch at 6:45 PM EST when they're on the road against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Both the Tigers and Blue Jays were playoff teams last season, and have an underrated matchup history in recent memory during the regular season.

Blue Jays History vs Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez (28), left, talks to Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since 2021, Toronto and Detroit have played each other 33 times, with the Blue Jays winning 18 of those matchups. Being in close proximity to one another, fans often travel from Toronto to Detroit and vice versa to see these two teams play.

Last season, the Blue Jays won four of the seven games that they played against the Tigers, which panned out well for the franchise on the road to the playoffs. This Friday Night Baseball match will show fans where the Jays' offense stands against one of the better pitching staffs in baseball.

Only the first half schedule for Friday Night Baseball has been announced, but the Blue Jays will likely be featured in the spotlight one more time before the 2026 season ends.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

But taking on the Tigers in at least one game should be a big draw for both franchises, as they follow a week after the Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians matchup and the St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres matchup, both on May 8.

Come May, Toronto fans should get a good sense of where the Blue Jays sit as a franchise up to that point in the season. With national eyes on them and the Tigers, the two franchises have a chance to put together a playoff-worthy matchup in the middle of the campaign.