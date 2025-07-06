Blue Jays Reached 50 Wins Quicker Than Any Season Since 1992 Championship Campaign
The Toronto Blue Jays are on a seven-game winning streak.
They have been red-hot as of late to take control of the AL East standings, looking like a legitimate championship contender with the way their roster is set up.
In the midst of this stretch, the Blue Jays won their 50th game of the season on Friday, which made them the third to reach 50 wins in the American League and the sixth overall.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Awaiting MRI Results for Oft-Injured Infielder
But what's more notable than reaching that mark itself is the time it took them to rack up 50 victories on the year.
The team's official social media account celebrated reaching the 50-win milestone in 88 games played this season, and they also revealed that the last time Toronto hit this marker only 88 games into a campaign was back in 1992, the same year they not only won the AL East, but went on to win the World Series.
By the end of that season, the Blue Jays finished 96-66 overall.
They took on the then-Oakland Athletics in the AL Championship Series and won it 4-2.
After winning that matchup, they moved onto the World Series to face the Atlanta Braves, winning that series 4-2 as well.
More News: Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Freddy Galvis Announces Retirement
Back in May of this year, it didn’t seem realistic that Toronto would be battling it out for the division title, let alone be the sixth team in Major League Baseball to win 50 games.
On May 25, they were 25-27, which had them on pace to hit 50 wins by the 104th game, not the 88th.
Now, they’re 51-38 after going 26-11 in their past 37 contests.
More News: Blue Jays Ride Hot Streak to Division Lead With Statement Sweep of Yankees
As the MLB nears the All-Star break, Toronto is one of the hottest teams in the Majors, with their current seven-game winning streak is easily the best in the league right now.
The Blue Jays need to keep this performance going.
While getting hot during the summer months is a good way to ensure they are going to make the playoffs, what they do when they get into the tournament matters more than what they did in June and July.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.