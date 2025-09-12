Blue Jays Receive Bold Prediction on Bo Bichette, Opening Day Lineup Next Year
The pressure was on the Toronto Blue Jays this season in large part because they knew it was the last year they were guaranteed to have both first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette in the mix.
Both players were entering their final year of team control, set to hit free agency after the campaign. It was a major topic of discussion all spring, with people openly wondering if the Blue Jays would end up trading one, if not both of their young stars, depending on how the season unfolded. However, those talks were put to bed very early on.
Guerrero ultimately signed a historic extension with the team in April. A 14-year, $500 million deal was agreed to, essentially making him the face of the franchise for the duration of his career. He committed to the franchise long-term, which will help immensely when courting free agents in the future.
Bo Bichette Predicted To Re-Sign With Blue Jays
Alas, Bichette’s future remains up in the air. He didn’t sign an extension with the team, but it became evident very quickly that a trade would not occur. Toronto was right in the playoff mix for a playoff spot and they weren’t going to move one of their most productive hitters even with free agency looming. That will be a bridge the team crosses when it has to this winter.
How are negotiations going to go between the Blue Jays and Bichette? In the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, good enough that their partnership is going to continue beyond the 2025 campaign. In a recent piece, he made predictions about what each team’s Opening Day lineup would look like in 2026.
Right in the middle of Toronto’s predicted lineup is Bichette, playing shortstop and batting cleanup. Reuter believes the Blue Jays will have an edge in negotiations with the young slugger. Given his defensive shortcomings, some teams are likely to try moving him from his position, but the Blue Jays might be willing to work with him.
Blue Jays Have One Edge in Retaining Bo Bichette
“Given his poor defensive metrics, there's a chance the Blue Jays might be the only team willing to offer up a massive contract to Bo Bichette this winter without the stipulation of him moving to a less demanding position. If staying at shortstop is a priority, they might have the upper hand to bring him back, and the club's success this year coupled with the Vlad Jr. extension also makes a reunion more likely,” Reuter wrote.
Retaining Bichette should be the team’s No. 1 goal this offseason. He is incredibly important to their game plan offensively. The two-time All-Star leads the MLB with 181 hits and 44 doubles through 139 games and 628 plate appearances. He has also hit 18 home runs with 94 RBI as one of the most prolific offensive players not only at his position, but in the sport.
Replacing that kind of production would be difficult. And to this point, his defensive shortcomings haven’t hurt the team enough to warrant making a change. Whether that be moving him to another position or bringing him back at all.