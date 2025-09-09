Blue Jays All-Star a No-Brainer Pick As Team's Key X-Factor Down Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays have received contributions from players up and down their roster this season.
It is a major reason why they hold a two-game lead in the American League East entering play on Sept. 9. There is still plenty of work to do, especially after dropping two out of three games to the New York Yankees over the weekend, cutting into the divisional lead. Right now, all of the focus on the team is on their pitching staff.
The Blue Jays have to figure things out on the mound if they are going to hold onto this lead and make any noise in the postseason. Their bullpen is a mess, imploding in August. The loss of Yimi Garcia, who underwent season-ending surgery, is a massive blow. Louis Varland has not had the expected impact since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the trade deadline.
In addition to the struggles of the relief staff, the starting rotation also has some questions. Who will manager John Schneider turn to in a playoff series? Cutting down the rotation will be a difficult decision, but the upside of this group is questionable as well. Out of the 12 teams currently holding a spot in the playoff field, Toronto’s starting rotation is projected to be amongst the weakest.
That will put a lot of pressure on the lineup to continue producing at a high level. Leading the way offensively is once again first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As the face of the franchise a new $500 million man, it should come as no surprise he is who Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) named as the team’s key x-factor down the stretch.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is Key to Blue Jays Success
There are a lot of talented players in this Blue Jays lineup. Bo Bichette is as productive as any shortstop offensively. His blend of contact and power is truly elite. George Springer has had a career renaissance in 2025, turning back the clock to his best years with the Houston Astros.
Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement have all stepped up when called upon as well. But, the heart and soul of this team is Guerrero. When he is on, he is capable of carrying an offense all by himself.
That is what makes him the x-factor down the stretch. Toronto hasn’t won a division title since 2015, but they are in a position to do so this year. Guerrero catching fire down the stretch would make their goal of winning the AL East that much more attainable.
When on top of his game, he is in the discussion as the best hitter in baseball. That level of production is why he was rightfully named the key x-factor down the stretch. A hamstring injury slowed him down a little at the end of August into September, but he has caught fire once again.
Riding a six-game hitting streak, he has a .517/.576/.828 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI. He has struck out only once and drawn four walks. When he is this locked in, there isn’t a more dangerous slugger in the MLB.