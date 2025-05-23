Blue Jays Reliever Joins Exclusive Club in Dominant Performance Against Padres
The Toronto Blue Jays have been rather streaky to start the 2025 season, which has been the product of a few different things.
The good news is that the team has plenty of prospects that could end up developing into quality players, along with a strong core surrounding their franchise player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
On the bright side, multiple of their bullpen pieces have been showing positive signs this year, including Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher, Yimi García and more recently Yariel Rodríguez.
Rodríguez has had a slightly inflated ERA due to some unlucky plays. Even with a 3.20 ERA through 21 appearances, he has a low 1.03 WHIP, indicating he has been better than that number alone.
This shows in his other stats, posting 25 strikeouts to nine walks, a .198 batting average allowed, 17 total hits allowed and 60% of his pitches being strikes. The only detriment to his season to this point are the home runs he's allowed. — four. He allowed 11 last season.
Now he is taking it up a notch in recent matchups, and in the team's series against the San Diego Padres, he really found his stride as he did something only a few have done in 2025.
What Did Yariel Rodríguez Do vs. San Diego That Was Impressive?
Apart from a strong showing in general, Rodríguez did something only three other pitches have done so far this season. — strike out Luis Arráez.
Arráez is one of the best hitters in the Majors when it comes to plate discipline and through his first 41 games this season, he had only struck out three times.
Rodríguez made that number four on Thursday, as he struck out Arráez in the top of the fifth inning.
He was outstanding, pitching 1.1 innings and striking out three on a 54.2% strike rate. He didn't allow a hit or a walk. It was an extremely impressive game for the reliever, who then handed the baton off to six other relievers as the Blue Jays closed out their sweep of the Padres.
It will be intriguing to see how he continues his success in the coming months, and what his pitching may look like as he hits this stretch of consistent and dominant relief outings.