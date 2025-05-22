Blue Jays' Top Performing Prospects After Season's First Quarter
The Toronto Blue Jays have not gotten great returns on their offseason investments so far, which means they may need some youngsters to step up down the stretch.
Along with still hoping to turn things around this year, they will look to remain competitive aftter giving a massive contract to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Here are the top performers at each level for the Blue Jays, with some prospects beginning to look like future stars:
Triple-A: INF Riley Tirotta
Tirotta has been an underrated slugger over the past two seasons in the minors and could earn a shot at the Majors pretty soon.
He's had a great start to 2025 with five home runs, five steals and a .279/.359/.510 slash line over his first 29 games of 2025.
The 2021 12th-round pick isn't one of the top prospects in Toronto's farm, but could still become a solid contributor at the plate.
Double-A: OF Yohendrick Pinango
Pinango is a rising star. He's currently the 24th-ranked prospects in the MLB pipeline rankings for the Blue Jays, but that could be raising soon.
The 23-year-old has a .347/.456/.597 slash line with seven home runs and five stolen bases. He's drawn 22 walks to 30 strikeouts, finding success in nearly every way at the plate.
High-A: SS Arjun Nimmala
Toronto's top prospect has lived up to that billing so far with a stellar campaign. He showed promising power last year in his first full year as a professional and that has only grown.
The 19-year-old already has eight home runs with a .288/.365/.554 slash line in 35 games. He looks very comfortable at the plate and is continuing to grow on defense.
Single-A: RHP Trey Yesavage
Yesavage has a very high release point, which has proven devastating for minor league hitters. He's already the Blue Jays' second-ranked prospect and is the No. 71 overall prospect in baseball, but that should continue to rise. He was just promoted to High-A Vancouver.
The 21-year-old has posted a .2.65 ERA with a 0.857 WHIP. He's struck out 65 batters and walked just 11 in 37.1 innings of work.
Rookie: RHP Troy Guthrie
Guthrie was Toronto's 11th-round pick in 2024, but has quickly built up his profile with a great start to his pro career.
He is coming off of his first start with two appearances out of the bullpen and has allowed just three baserunners in eight innings. He will be an arm to watch over the next couple of seasons.
The righty has a nice build at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds coming out of high school.