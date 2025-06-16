Blue Jays Reportedly Checked In on Rafael Devers Before Shocking Trade to Giants
Just as it looked like the Toronto Blue Jays had figured something out, their streakiness reared its ugly head again.
Following a 12-2 stretch in which they pushed their record to eight games over the .500 mark, the Blue Jays got swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, with their offense going silent.
They scored six runs in three games, putting the pitching staff in a virtually impossible situation, having to be perfect to give the team a chance to win.
Offensive inconsistency has been an issue for Toronto all year, which is why the report shared by Sean McAdam of MassLive about their interest in slugger Rafael Devers isn’t all too surprising.
The biggest news in the baseball world over the weekend was that the Boston Red Sox traded their three-time All-Star to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello.
Not exactly the star-studded return package many would have thought a player of Devers’s caliber would bring back.
However, before the Red Sox dealt their star to the Giants, the Blue Jays were reportedly one of a few teams that inquired about his availability, along with the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.
Ultimately, it was San Francisco that was most motivated to get a deal done with Boston.
It would be fair to wonder just how motivated the Red Sox would have been to trade Devers to a division rival such as Toronto.
Pairing him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who inked a long-term extension with the Blue Jays earlier this season, is something Boston was likely looking to avoid at all costs.
Toronto would have assuredly been asked to surrender more in such a deal so that the Red Sox front office didn’t receive as much backlash trading away one of the top 10 or 15 best hitters in the sport to an American League East rival.
Devers could have returned to playing third base, something he was not happy about having taken away, with Boston.
He could have also shared designated hitter’s duties with Anthony Santander, who could have been penciled into the lineup as an outfielder more often once he is back from injury with left field being a major void.
