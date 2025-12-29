Blue Jays Biggest Threat to Landing Any Star Infielders Remains In Hated Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason ready to spend and spend big in order to get back to the World Series and hopefully finish this job this time around following the heartbreaking Game 7 defeat.

General manager Ross Atkins and Toronto ownership did just that by spending huge amounts of money to rebuild the pitching staff, handing out hundreds of millions to Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers.

Now, the focus turns from arms to bats, and the Blue Jays have been linked to just about every star free agent and trade target out there. From Kyle Tucker to Bo Bichette, now to Alex Bregman or even a trade for Ketel Marte, Atkins is going to swing big for his next star.

Interestingly, though, the biggest threat for any of them -- especially if Toronto is fixated on the infield -- looks to be the division rival Boston Red Sox. In a recent article over the weekend, team insider Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (subscription required) wrote how Boston is still targeting all of the top infielders available.

Blue Jays Facing Stiff Competition from Red Sox for Available Infielders

"According to major league sources, the team's primary targets remain fairly consistent: Free agent infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, as well as trade candidates Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) and Isaac Paredes (Astros), and Brendan Donovan (Cardinals)," Speier wrote.

Of course, neither team is going to land all -- or likely even multiple -- of these top stars on the market, but it seems more clear than ever that if Toronto is determined to land an infield upgrade, they are going to have to fend off the needier Boston.

The most likely direct competition here is for two stars who spent last year with each team in Bichette and Bregman, and it's not out of the realm of possibility for a swap to be in the cards here. Where things get very interesting is the possible trade market for Marte.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Both Make a Ton of Sense in Marte Trade

In reality, every team in baseball would love to have a player like Marte, and though he obviously would cost prospects in a trade that the likes of Bregman and Bichette would not, he also has arguably the best contract in baseball.

Building an infield around the 32-year-old would allow either Toronto or Boston the financial flexibility to spend elsewhere while still getting elite production from the second base position. By all accounts, the Blue Jays are less likely than the Red Sox to land him, but Atkins is absolutely still lurking here.

No matter whether it's Marte, a reunion with Bichette or a heist of Bregman Toronto is determined to acquire a big-name bat to add to a lineup that just came within the brink of glory.

While they will have to fend off Boston to get it done, this fact alone should be extremely exciting for Blue Jays fans who hope to see a happier ending next October.

