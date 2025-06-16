Toronto Blue Jays Should Monitor New White Sox Pitcher at Trade Deadline
When examining the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting rotation, it’s the back end that needs some help.
Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt have proven to be a solid first three starters. For most of the season, the rotation has been without Max Scherzer, whom the Blue Jays hoped would serve as a fourth starter. He’s injured and currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.
Beyond that, the Blue Jays are trying to work through the struggles of Bowden Francis, who developed control issues in his last start. Toronto also has Eric Lauer, who has fit in nicely as a part-time starter.
The Blue Jays are in a race to make the American League playoffs. They’ve surged the past few weeks into a true American League wild card contender. They also have the New York Yankees in sight at the Top of the AL East Division. The two teams meet in a couple of weeks in Toronto, a series that could be pivotal for the percolating division race.
Gausman, Berrios and Bassitt may get it done in a playoff series. But to get to October, the Blue Jays may need some help beyond Scherzer’s return.
That help could come in the form of Aaron Civale.
The 30-year-old right-hander made his first start for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. He was traded there this week after he refused to move to Milwaukee’s bullpen to make way for the Major League debut of its top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski.
The White Sox are bad and could use the help. But he may not be there long, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
The White Sox have other plans in about a month or so.
“They [White Sox] plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return,” Nightengale wrote.
Civale has a veteran track record, better than his 1-2 record and 4.91 ERA in his first six starts this year might suggest.
His career numbers before joining the White Sox were 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in 122 career starts. He had 596 strikeouts and 177 walks in 658.1 innings. He’s never made an All-Star team, but he is a quality arm for rotation depth.
He’s been a part of two deadline deals. The right-hander was with the Guardians until 2023, when he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays at that year’s trade deadline for infield prospect Kyle Manzardo. He helped the Rays make a push for the playoffs.
At the 2024 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Brewers for Gregory Barrios.
With the Blue Jays’ potential need for a fifth starter, Civale is a name worth keeping an eye on, especially if it only costs a couple of mid-level prospects.
