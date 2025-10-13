Blue Jays Reveal Status of Nathan Lukes in Game 2 of ALCS After Releasing Lineup
The Toronto Blue Jays are facing an uphill battle now after going down 1-0 in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners team.
After playing a low-scoring game in the opener, odds are that both sides will perform better in Game 2 since the Blue Jays got back on the field and the Mariners got some rest after an intense matchup against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.
One of the unfortunate issues in Game 1 was that Toronto's outfielder Nathan Lukes suffered a knee contusion after fouling a ball off his knee early in the contest that caused Myles Straw to replace him. The hope was that Lukes would be able to get back into the lineup for Game 2, especially with how he has been playing in the postseason, and that is exactly the case.
Lukes will be returning to the lineup for this second game, as he has been able to overcome the knee contusion to an extent where the team feels comfortable putting him out there. So far in this year's playoffs, he is slashing .308/.357/.462 with five RBI, a walk and a stolen base.
Now, he will get the opportunity to continue that hot streak against Seattle.
Blue Jays Release Full Lineup for Game 2 of ALCS
The lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS is essentially the same as it was for Game 1. However, there is one minor swap, as Anthony Santander and Ernie Clement will switch spots in the batting order at seventh and eighth. Otherwise things remain the same, as the lineup consists of the best available options for the time being.
As for the pitcher, Trey Yesavage will get the start, with Shane Bieber getting Game 3 of the series. Overall, everything is pretty standard and as expected, and having Lukes back in the lineup is quite a big deal as he has proven to be a valuable commodity this postseason.
Now it all comes down to production. Can Toronto figure things out in Game 2 and tie things up before hitting the road?
They've shown throughout the year that they don't take losses lightly, so hopefully they will come out swinging and put this game to bed quickly rather instead of letting it drag out and relying upon their bullpen to win a close game.
This is shaping up to be a crucial second game, and it's one that will have Lukes available after he suffered the knee contusion in the first matchup.