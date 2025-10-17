Blue Jays Roster Full of Breakout Possibilities Going Into ALCS Game 5

Andrés Giménez in the regular season:

.210/.285/.313

7 HR

35 RBI

.598 OPS



Andrés Giménez in the last two games:

5-8 (.625 AVG)

2 HR

6 RBI

2.000 OPS



What a turnaround when his team needed it the most! pic.twitter.com/LfneoPufeY