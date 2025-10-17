Blue Jays Roster Full of Breakout Possibilities Going Into ALCS Game 5
The American League Championship Series is more than half way through and what looked like was going to be a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays by the Seattle Mariners has actually turned into quite a match between the two squads.
The Mariners stunned everyone by going into Rogers Centre and not only leaving with a pair of wins, but completely demolishing the Jays on their home field. The Blue Jays chances at the Pennant and the World Series looked very slim.
However, a very different team took the field in Seattle, flipping the script. The offense sprang to life with 21 combined runs scored on 29 hits with eight combined homers (five in game three). Now the series is tied, and the Jays are looking to take the lead, heading back to Toronto.
Today's Starters
- DH George Springer
- LF Nathan Lukes
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- C Alejandro Kirk
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 3B Ernie Clement
- RF Addison Barger
- 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- SS Andrés Giménez
- SP Kevin Gausman
Gausman will be taking his second start of the playoffs. He took the loss in game one, but when the offense only scored one run, it is hard to put the blame on the starting pitcher.
Game Five Guys Who Could Explode
Andrés Giménez has been the man these last two games. He sparked life into this offense with a pair of two-run homers in the third inning of both wins. Giménez has gone 5-for-8 with six RBI, 11 total bases, and three runs to complement his home runs.
Their first baseman (Guerrero Jr.) has finally woken back up. In the last two wins that the Jays have had, he has gone 6-for-9 with two RBI and a pair of home runs. It wouldn't be surprising if he continues that today with the stakes as high as they are.
George Springer has been a consistent bat all the way through this series. He has six hits, a pair of homers, a drawn walk, and seven runs. He is likely to keep doing what he always does and help get the Blue Jays their third win in a row.
With their pair of wins in Seattle the ballclub ensured that the ALCS will be finished in Toronto where the Jays will look to redeem themselves from the poor outings that happened in games one and two. A trip to the World Series is on the line and the Jays are rolling.