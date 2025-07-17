Blue Jays Farm System Drops In Rankings Update Following 2025 MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays have a couple of the hottest prospects in baseball, but their farm system overall is lacking. That didn't change after the 2025 MLB draft.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently did his farm system rankings update across the league following the draft and the Blue Jays actually dropped two spots from No. 23 to No. 25. They were surpassed by the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles.
Their farm system has a bit of a problem of being both top-heavy and lacking a bona fide star in Bleacher Report's eyes.
The eighth overall draft pick, JoJo Parker, is now their top prospect, and even he is considered just a Tier 3 player. That means that he is a Top 100 prospect, which is a fair ranking for someone who was just drafted a few days ago.
Parker could end up at any of the infield spots outside of first base and has a great hit tool to go along with a solid arm. He has a nice lefty swing and is already at a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame.
It would be hard not to consider him the best prospect for Toronto right now, though they do have a couple more intriguing players.
The rest of the Blue Jays top five is as follows, in order: RHP Trey Yesavage, SS Arjun Nimmala, RHP Khal Stephen and RHP Juaron Watts-Brown.
Yesavage and Nimmala are also Tier 3 prospects and both are having fantastic years. All three players should figure into the long term plays for Toronto.
Nimmala has already made it to High-A where he has posted a .237/.325/.418 slash line with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. He now has 28 home runs and 17 stolen bases in his first 178 games as a professional. He's also just scratching the surface of his power potential.
Yesavage was recently promoted to Double-A and even though he has had a rocky start, it's still impressive that he made it there already. The 21-year-old has posted a 3.19 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 67.2 innings across all levels.
Rounding out the top 10 are the following prospects, also in order: LHP Ricky Tiedemann, RHP Gage Stanifer, LHP Johnny King, LHP Kendry Rojas and SS Josh Kasevich.
Stanifer was picked as the snapshot player given that he has shot up the rankings as of late. The 21-year-old has posted a 2.59 ERA with a 1.117 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 62.2 innings this year.
