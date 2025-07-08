Toronto Blue Jays Climb MLB Power Rankings with This Important Stat
The Toronto Blue Jays have been hot one month and cold the next but have finally settled into a dominant fashion as they continue a stellar 2025 MLB campaign.
Most of the season, the realistic goal for the Blue Jays seemed to be the top Wild Card slot in the American League.
Almost two weeks ago, on June 25, Toronto was 3.5 games back from the New York Yankees in the AL East.
After back-to-back series sweeps over the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels for a perfect homestand, they now have the third-highest record in the AL at 52-38.
They enter play on July 7 with a three-game lead in the AL East.
Rowan Kavner with FOX Sports recently released the latest MLB power rankings and a critical stat for each club.
The Blue Jays had one of the highest jumps, moving up six spots to No. 6 as the third-best team in the AL behind the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.
On an eight-game winning streak, Toronto is undoubtedly one of the hottest teams in the league at this point in the campaign.
However, all but one of those wins have been at home. The stat Kavner uses to explain their ranking reflects this.
“They’re now riding a W8 after sweeping the Yankees and Angels in a perfect homestand. The Jays have the highest home OPS in the AL, which helps explain their 32-16 record at Rogers Centre,” he writes.
That .795 OPS at home is second in baseball only to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Digging into the stats further at home, the Blue Jays also have the second-highest 122 wRC+.
Their 65 home runs at Rogers Centre are tied for the fourth highest.
That’s all reflected in their strong 32-16 record.
To look definitively at the postseason, that play needs to permeate wins on the road.
Toronto is 20-22 in away games. Their .600 OPS on the road is No. 26 in baseball. Their 87 wRC+ hovers around that at No. 25.
With 29 home runs on the road, the Blue Jays rank last in the MLB.
Nothing about their recent dominance should be discounted, but it should be viewed through a slightly critical lens.
With two series left before the All-Star break, both on the road, Toronto has a real opportunity to ride their recent momentum and solidify better competitiveness as an away team to grow into true contenders.
