Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Smacks Incredible Homer Amid Constant Booing
The Toronto Blue Jays entered their three-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday coming off an offensive explosion in their previous series. And it didn't take long for the bats to heat up again.
During the first inning, the Blue Jays scored three runs after Bo Bichette doubled home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Nathan Lukes had a two-run single shortly after, scoring Bichette and Daulton Varsho to make the score 3-0 immediately.
Their momentum carried on throughout the game. Toronto kept hitting to secure a victory in the opener of what could be considered one of their most important series of the season thus far. While a lot of players contributed, a great deal of their success on Friday can attributed to their superstar.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quiets Noise With Homer
Although the first inning was a great way to begin the game, the real magic came in the top of the fifth when, despite the thunderous boos that were coming from the stands, 26-year-old slugger smacked a home run to right center field.
Guerrero was a bit coy when he was asked about that massive homer, telling Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, "That's huge to score early, of course, but we try to score every inning."
However, his manager gave some more color when discussing how the Blue Jays star performs in New York after stating he'd never play for the Yankees, stating, "He has a little bit of an extra pep of his step, even in batting practice. I think he likes playing here and he's comfortable, whether it's that he sees the ball here better or not. I don't think that it's a coincidence any more."
Guerrero hits home runs often, so it wasn't necessarily the hit itself that was impressive. But it was doing that in the midst of the booing that was meant to throw off the young slugger that made this notable.
His homer put the score at 5-1, eventually leading Toronto to a 7-1 victory. Guerrero finished off the game with three runs scored and an RBI on his homer -- which puts him at 23 on the season. To date, he is slashing .298/.393/.495 and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
This is a massive series for both franchises, as they're both battling for the top spot in the American League East. Toronto remains in first with an overall record of 82-59 with the Yankees in second with a 78-63 record.