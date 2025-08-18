Blue Jays Slugger Has Performed Like a Superstar Since All-Star Break
It was a very successful week for the Toronto Blue Jays, who were able to win their series against the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers.
In the second half of the season, there have been a few teams that have been better than the Blue Jays. This is a team that has been able to maintain a comfortable lead in the challenging American League East and has performed very well of late.
Now, while there are still a lot of games to be played, Toronto is going to be trying to win its division and secure its spot as the best team in the AL. Getting home-field advantage in the playoffs is a big deal, and the Blue Jays are capable of accomplishing that.
With the team performing well since the All-Star break, it has been a group effort. However, one player in particular has been playing like a superstar since the mid-summer classic. Offense is certainly the best aspect of the team, and Toronto has one of the best hitters in baseball of late.
Star on a Tear
After dealing with contract negotiations during spring training and into the early part of the campaign, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got off to a bit of a slow start to the season. However, he has had a strong year overall now and is red hot of late.
Since the All-Star break, he has slashed .368/.442/.702 with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 29 games played. With an OPS over .1100, Guerrero is performing like the superstar he is being paid to be.
Even though he is considered to be one of the best sluggers in baseball, the current run that the All-Star slugger is on has been impressive. Having an OPS of over .1000 for a month isn't something that happens often, and it’s no surprise that the Blue Jays have been successful with him leading the way.
Can it be Sustained?
Even though he is red hot right now, Guerrero does have a history of not performing as well in September compared to the rest of the season. Whether that is a long year wearing him down or not is uncertain, but it is a bit of a concern.
However, the team must be encouraged by how he is performing thus far in August. If he can continue this torrid pace down the stretch, Toronto should be able to wrap up the AL East and perhaps secure home-field advantage in the AL as well.