Blue Jays Reach Agreement With NPB Third Baseman Kazuma Okamoto

The Blue Jays have been on an absolute spending rampage this offseason, shelling out over $270 million on pitchers after falling two outs short of a championship. Now they're adding another piece to the puzzle, and this one came down to the wire with another World Series run in their sights.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday that the Blue Jays and Kazuma Okamoto have agreed to a contract. The 29-year-old third baseman's 45-day posting window closes at 5 p.m. ET, making this a last-minute addition. Okamoto spent his entire 11-year career with the Yomiuri Giants, slashing .277/.361/.521 with 248 home runs across 1,074 games.

BREAKING: Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 3, 2026

Toronto's offseason spending has been absolutely wild. The franchise has already committed over $270 million to pitchers Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers. Now they're adding Okamoto to the mix, beating out the Padres, Angels, Pirates, Cubs and Red Sox for his services. And they might not even be done yet.

The versatility Okamoto brings caught Toronto's attention. He's played first base, third base and left field throughout his NPB career, though he settled primarily at first in recent seasons. Teams viewed him as more than just a corner infielder, with his outfield capability expanding his market value.

That versatility matters even more given his injury history. An elbow injury limited Okamoto to just 69 games last season, though he still maintained elite production when healthy. He posted a .992 OPS with 15 home runs and a ridiculous 11.3% strikeout rate. That contact ability sets him apart from fellow Japanese import Munetaka Murakami, who signed with the White Sox earlier this winter.

Toronto continues pursuing other marquee free agents including Kyle Tucker. Okamoto provides insurance if those bigger deals don't materialize. His team-friendly contract won't prevent the Blue Jays from landing another star bat as they look to avenge their World Series defeat.

What Okamoto Brings to Toronto's Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The signing gives Toronto a potential everyday third baseman. Early projections slot Okamoto at the hot corner alongside Alejandro Kirk behind the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, Ernie Clement at second and Andrés Giménez at shortstop. Anthony Santander, Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger would round out the outfield, with George Springer serving as designated hitter.

His power isn't theoretical. American baseball fans got their first look at Okamoto during the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game, when he homered off Kyle Freeland in Japan's 3-2 victory over Team USA. He finished the tournament with a 1.278 OPS, showcasing his power and plate discipline on baseball's biggest international stage.

Six 30-homer seasons highlight Okamoto's track record. He led the Central League in home runs during 2020, 2021, and 2023, then posted a career-high 41 long balls in 2023. His 152 homers over the past five NPB seasons rank second only to Murakami among Japanese players.

The right-handed hitter's approach separates him from pure power threats. He walked as often as he struck out last season, demonstrating exceptional pitch recognition. That 11.3% walk rate paired with minimal strikeouts suggests his bat-to-ball skills should translate well to MLB pitching.

Scouts project his defensive profile as average at best. He offers serviceable play at third base without elite range or arm strength. Toronto's infield already features Gold Glove finalist Ernie Clement and athletic defenders like Andrés Giménez, providing enough defensive support to accommodate a bat-first third baseman.

The financial details mirror recent Japanese imports. Murakami's two-year, $34 million deal with Chicago provides a recent comparable for what Toronto might have committed, with the Blue Jays paying a release fee to the Yomiuri Giants based on the guaranteed contract value.

Toronto now has reinforcements at the corner positions while maintaining flexibility for additional moves. Okamoto can spell Guerrero at first base or provide right-handed pop at designated hitter. His outfield experience adds another dimension to the roster construction heading into spring training, giving the Blue Jays options as they continue their spending spree.

Recommended Articles