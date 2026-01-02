Blue Jays Rookie Sensation Played Key Role in 2025 Team Success

The Toronto Blue Jays put together an extremely impressive 2025 campaign on the backs of various players breaking out, whether that be young up-and-coming talent that developed nicely, or veterans who were able to return to form and bring some production to the table.

This is the type of mix that a team with World Series aspirations needs, and now, they have all winter to decide how they want to move forward and improve the squad.

One of the most notable contributors to the team's success last year was a rookie who, after being drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, managed to climb all the way from Single-A to the Major League level in a few months and did not lose any traction along the way.

That player is Trey Yesavage, who went from minor league prospect to World Series starter in the span of one season.

His stats tell the story, but one of the most intriguing portions is that he ended up only showcasing a 5-1 total record across every level in 2025, which, while impressive, has a notable lack of decisions tied to it. When looking back at all of these games, though, it showcases just how good he truly was.

How Many Wins Did Yesavage Contribute to in 2025?

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While the team record under a starting pitcher is not a perfect metric, it showcases how close this pitcher was able to keep games and how the team was able to rally behind him in his efforts.

Yesavage did not get many official decisions, but his record was extremely impressive regardless. From Single-A to the World Series, Yesavage had a win-loss record of 26-7 in games he started across 33 games.

On his ride from Class-A to the World Series, Trey Yesavage pitched in 33 games during the 2025 season.



His teams went 26–7 when he took the mound.



🎥: @MiLB pic.twitter.com/H6y0EomOTV — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) January 2, 2026

This means when he took the mound, around 79% of the time his team would wind up winning that matchup. With a 3.12 ERA and 0.969 WHIP across the whole season, it is clear why his teams were able to pull through in the end, as the games he started were either extremely close or in his favor when he left the mound.

He averaged right around four innings per appearance on the year, and with a few relief appearances thrown in, it is clear that his record does not fully indicate how good he was. Regardless, he is clearly becoming one of the best arms in the MLB rather quickly, and will be a fun watch in 2026 as he gets a shot at a full Major League season.

