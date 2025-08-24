Blue Jays Star Named Worst Defensive Player At His Position
The Toronto Blue Jays are having a spectacular season, and while the star players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have gotten a lot of the attention for that, plenty of others have stepped up to put them in the current position they are in.
Having a deep roster like this is exactly what the front office set out to do this past winter, and even though one of their notable offseason additions in Anthony Santander has hardly had an impact this year, the depth that was created over time has shone through.
But when it comes to achieving the high-end goals the Blue Jays have set out to accomplish this season, there's no question that their star players like Guerrero and Bichette have to perform in that manner.
That's why what has taken place on the defensive end for Bichette is a bit of a concern.
Bo Bichette Named Worst Defensive Shortstop
While the offense has been elite for the star once again coming off a season where he took a concerning step back largely due to injuries, it's been the other aspect of his game that has fallen off a cliff.
With minus-11 defensive runs saved to his name and a figure of minus-10 outs above average attributed to him, it's easy to see why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Bichette as the worst defensive shortstop in Major League Baseball this year.
"He took a nice step forward with his glove work between 2021 (-16 DRS, -7 OAA) and 2022 (5 DRS, -3 OAA), but he is now in the midst of arguably the worst defensive season of his career," he wrote.
Whether the right calf strain and fractured middle finger on his throwing hand he suffered last season is affecting him defensively this year isn't known, but it's alarming to see his defense crater to his level after it appeared like he had turned the corner in 2023 and 2024.
Will Bichette's Defense Force Him To Change Positions?
This creates an interesting dilemma for both Bichette and Toronto as he gets set to hit the open market after the season where he's expected to command a pricy contract in free agency.
There's no doubt that his offense makes up for his shortcomings on defense, but it's hard to trot him out there at shortstop on a daily basis if he can't defend in even an adequate manner. And handing a monster long-term deal to someone with that profile is a tough decision to make.
Moving him to third base could be a possibility despite that displacing Ernie Clement and Addison Barger. But if that allows the Blue Jays to hold onto Bichette's bat and get improved defense out of him, that's a sacrifice they are likely willing to make. A shift to second base could also be an option.
It's unlikely that his defense at shortstop is going to improve the further along he gets in his career, so if Toronto does lock him into a contract extension, finding him a new position is something that will have to happen sooner rather than later.