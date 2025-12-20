Blue Jays Expected to Sign at Least One Superstar Free-Agent Slugger

The Blue Jays aren't done spending. While some believed Toronto's offseason might have ended with their pitching additions, ESPN insider Jeff Passan thinks otherwise. He expects the Blue Jays to land at least one of Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, or Bo Bichette this winter.

Passan shared his prediction during an appearance on the Michael Kay Show. The comment came after Toronto already committed over $270 million to pitchers Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers.

"I don't think the Blue Jays are done. I think they're going to get a big bat," Passan said. "Not sure if that's Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette or multiple of them."

That final phrase stands out. Passan didn't just predict one addition. He left the door open for Toronto to land more than one elite hitter, though financial realities make that scenario challenging.

The Blue Jays feel they have a championship window after reaching the World Series. They lost Game 7 to the Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion but moved quickly to address their rotation. Cease signed for seven years and $210 million. Ponce, the 2025 KBO MVP, got three years and $30 million. Rogers landed three years and $37 million.

Passan emphasized Toronto wants to maximize Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s prime years. The team pushed the Dodgers to the brink before falling short. Management believes this is the time to strike while their core remains intact.

All three targets fill different needs while providing the offensive firepower Toronto craves. Tucker offers left-handed power and all-around excellence. Bregman brings championship pedigree and clubhouse leadership. Bichette represents continuity with a homegrown star who just posted a career year.

Blue Jays Very Much in Mix for Alex Bregman

Passan revealed Toronto is "very much in the mix" for Bregman during the same Michael Kay Show appearance. When asked if the third baseman might leave Boston, Passan didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, absolutely. I don't know how much the Arizona thing is going to work," Passan said. "I think that the Blue Jays are very much in the mix there."

Bregman opted out of his Red Sox contract after hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games during 2025. The three-time All-Star won a Gold Glove in 2024 and owns two World Series rings from his time in Houston.

The appeal goes beyond statistics. Passan noted Bregman's reputation as a strong clubhouse presence, something Toronto values after their playoff run.

"I think the Blue Jays understand chemistry matters and leadership matters," Passan said. "They benefited greatly last year from the team that they had on the field. Alex Bregman is regarded as a very good clubhouse guy and somebody who could be a leader for that team going forward."

Fitting Bregman onto the roster presents challenges. Ernie Clement and Addison Barger both performed well at third base last season. Passan suggested Clement could slide to second while Barger moves to right field, though that would push Anthony Santander out of the everyday lineup.

Bregman could serve as a fallback option if Toronto misses on Tucker. His projected contract of five years and $160-170 million is significant but more manageable than Tucker's expected deal.

Bo Bichette Position Switch Expands His Market

Bichette represents the hometown option and the player Toronto knows best. The Blue Jays shortstop bounced back from a disappointing 2024 season to hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games before a late-season knee injury.

He proved his health in the World Series, batting .348 with a home run and six RBIs over seven games. Bichette primarily played second base during the series after Andres Gimenez took over at shortstop, showing positional flexibility that could help Toronto's roster construction.

Bichette recently told teams he's willing to play second base, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand. That willingness expands his market beyond teams needing a shortstop. The Red Sox, Giants, and Mariners all need second base help and could pursue him for that position.

The flexibility complicates Toronto's pursuit. More suitors mean higher demand and potentially a bigger contract. It also gives Bichette leverage to explore options beyond the Blue Jays without limiting himself to shortstop-needy teams.

Feinsand said Tucker's decision will determine Bichette's market. If Tucker signs elsewhere, Toronto could pivot back to their homegrown star. The two-time All-Star is projected to command five years and $150 million, making him the most affordable of the three options.

Bichette offers the smoothest roster fit for Toronto. He can play second base or shortstop, giving manager John Schneider lineup flexibility. His right-handed bat would complement the left-handed hitting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. without requiring major defensive reshuffling.

The possibility of signing "multiple" players likely involves Bichette. A Bregman-Bichette pairing makes more financial sense than Tucker with either player. That combination would give Toronto two proven middle-of-the-order bats while maintaining some payroll flexibility for future moves.

Tucker Already Visited Blue Jays Facility in December

Tucker toured the Blue Jays' facility in early December. The four-time All-Star grew up in Tampa and spent 90 minutes discussing his game with the front office. Manager John Schneider said Tucker's baseball IQ impressed the staff.

The 28-year-old outfielder hit .266 with 22 home runs and posted an .841 OPS in 136 games for the Cubs last season. Tucker is projected to sign a contract worth $350-400 million over 10-12 years.

That massive price tag makes him the most expensive option of the three. Most analysts believe the Blue Jays can't afford both Tucker and Bichette given their payroll commitments.

General manager Ross Atkins faces a critical choice between star power and roster balance. Tucker provides the biggest name and highest ceiling. Bregman offers championship experience at a lower cost. Bichette brings familiarity and fit without major roster complications. Passan's confidence that Toronto will land at least one suggests a decision is coming soon.

