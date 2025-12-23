Aggressive Blue Jays Need to Add a Star Slugger To Complete Strong Offseason

Coming off nearly winning the World Series last season, the Toronto Blue Jays figured to be a team that was going to be aggressive this winter. So far, that has proven to be true.

While it is still early in the offseason, the Blue Jays have quickly become one of the more aggressive teams in free agency. So far, they have made an impact with the addition of Dylan Cease to the rotation. Furthermore, with improving the pitching staff being a desire, they also added Cody Ponce.

For the bullpen, the signing of Tyler Rogers gives them a strong, high-leverage arm that will improve the unit quite a bit. While the pitching staff has seen some significant upgrades, it is now the lineup that the team needs to turn its attention to. Currently, star shortstop Bo Bichette is still a free agent, and that production in the batting order is something that needs to be addressed.

Adding Star Slugger is a Need

David Banks-Imagn Images

While the additions to the pitching staff make the team better in that area, Toronto needs to figure out what its plan is going to be to add a slugger this winter. Of the top sluggers available, it will likely come down to either Bichette or Kyle Tucker for the Blue Jays to decide on.

Bichette has been a homegrown talent for the team and came up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. There have been a lot of great memories with him, and he helped them achieve quite a bit in 2025. However, the allure of pursuing Tucker, who is considered to be the best free agent on the market, is enticing.

While Bichette and Guerrero have accomplished a lot together, the thought of pairing Tucker with the star slugger is an appealing one. As a left-handed hitter, it would create a dynamic one-two punch in the lineup. Furthermore, while both are great hitters, Tucker can also play better defensively and run the bases well. The All-Star is truly a complete player and would be a great addition.

However, while Tucker would be an impactful addition, the cost would not be cheap. The Blue Jays haven’t been shy about spending money of late, and they would certainly have to open up their wallets to land the star outfielder. Overall, whether it be Tucker or Bichette, it feels like signing one of these stars is what’s needed for the team to complete what could be a fantastic offseason.

More Toronto Blue Jays News