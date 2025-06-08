Blue Jays Star Pitching Prospect Leads Minor League Baseball in Key Stat
Trey Yesavage continues to ride a rocket ship to the top of the Toronto Blue Jays’ organizational charts.
Granted, he doesn’t have far to move. Per MLB Pipeline he’s the organization’s No. 2 prospect, behind only shortstop Arjun Nimmala.
But, at some point this year he may pass the highly respected hitting prospect. With each game, Yesavage manages to do something incredible.
The latest installment was on Friday with High-A Vancouver as he started for the Canadians.
Trey Yesavage Now Leads Minor Leagues in Key Category
Against Tri-City, Yesavage struck out nine hitters in five innings. He gave up two hits — a single and a solo home run — and walked just one hitter. He threw 72 pitches, 43 of which were strikes, in his fourth start for Vancouver.
With those nine strikeouts, he moved back into the lead in all of minor league baseball with 88, per MLB.com.
He’s been one of minor league baseball’s most dominant pitchers for two months, regardless of the classification. But Friday’s start led to his first win with the Canadians.
He’s now started in 11 games — seven with Class A Dunedin and four with Vancouver. Overall, he is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA, with 88 strikeouts and 19 walks in 50.2 innings.
With Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings, with 55 strikeouts and eight walks. The ERA has come down in four starts for the Canadians (1.56). He also has 33 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17.1 innings. Combined batters are hitting .137 against him, with a .086 average in Vancouver.
Toronto made the decision to promote Yesavage after an incredible run at Dunedin, as the Blue Jays opted to keep him in the warmer weather until mid-May. While with the Blue Jaye, he was named Florida State League pitcher of the week after he threw six shutout innings against the Clearwater Threshers on May 1.
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
