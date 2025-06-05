Blue Jays Best Kept Secret Turning Into Key Piece of Team's Game Plan
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the streakiest teams in baseball, failing to consistently build positive momentum.
It has led to a roller coaster ride already this year, with a lot of the issues coming from their lineup.
In the offseason, the Blue Jays aggressively seeks upgrades to put around first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.
They acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians and signed Anthony Santander away from the Baltimore Orioles in free agency.
Those moves haven’t quite panned out as the team had hoped, with both players struggling at the plate and spending time on the injured list.
Alas, they were far from the only players not producing as well as Toronto had hoped.
Another hole emerged at third base, where the team received next to nothing from Ernie Clement and Addison Barger out of the gate.
Addison Barger Has Turned Into a Reliable Source of Production
However, the two of them have begun figuring things out in recent weeks, turning third base into one of the more reliable spots in the team’s lineup.
It has also led to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report naming Barger the team’s best kept secret thus far in 2025.
“A sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Addison Barger has looked like a potential long-term cog for the Blue Jays early this season ... He's also given Toronto some nice defensive flexibility, seeing time at third base and both corner outfield positions,” Kelly wrote.
In 2024, Barger struggled mightily at the plate in his first taste of the Major Leagues, producing a .197/.250/.351 slash line with an OPS+ of 68.
Thus far in 2025, he has shown major improvement with a .266/.329/.492 slash line and an OPS+ of 128. He has hit six home runs and 11 doubles with 19 RBI.
Continued production like that will help keep Toronto afloat in the playoff race in the American League, putting them in a position to be aggressive and seek upgrades ahead of the trade deadline to their playoff dreams into a reality.