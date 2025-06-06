Will Blue Jays’ Andres Gimenez, Ernie Clement Lock Out Top Infield Prospect?
The Toronto Blue Jays signed Andrés Giménez as if he will be here to stay. Ernie Clement is under team control until 2029.
That could be a problem for one of the organization’s top prospects.
The Blue Jays traded for Giménez this offseason. In doing so, Toronto took on Giménez’s contract. He signed a seven-year, $106 million deal with Cleveland before the 2023 season. He’s in year three of the deal and there is no opt-out for either side until 2030.
Clement, meanwhile, has been with Toronto since 2023 and only has two years of service time.
Giménez is Toronto’s every day second baseman. He’s just not producing like one right now. He’s slashed .201/.280/.306 in 38 games with three home runs and 10 RBI. He had career highs of 17 home runs and 69 RBI in Cleveland in 2022. He could bounce back.
Clement has slashed .282/.323/.398 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 60 games.
But there are a prospect with considerable upside that stands to see his growth stunted because of these two players.
The Power of Orelvis Martinez
Orelvis Martinez is the No. 3 prospect in the Blue Jays’ system according to MLB Pipeline. He got the proverbial cup of coffee with Toronto last year, playing in one game. He’s back at Triple-A Buffalo and at 23 years old he’s in that sweet spot of being ready for a lengthier call-up.
Through 49 games with Buffalo, he’s slashed .234/.311/.462 with nine home runs and 23 RBI. The power is really starting to come on.
On Thursday he slammed his fourth home run in three games.
Martinez was an international signee out of the Dominican Republic, and he’s been in the Toronto system since 2019. So, it’s been a long, winding road for the slugger. But he appears poised to get a call the next time the Blue Jays need a second baseman.
But, aside from injury, when will that be? The Blue Jays showed faith in him in 2022 by protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft. Toronto sees a future there. But where? Martinez has played more than 100 minor league games at both second and third base. That versatility helps, but perhaps not enough.
Giménez is 26 years old and is a four-time Gold Glove infielder. Toronto isn’t going to force him into a position change. Clement has become quietly productive and consistent since joining the Blue Jays in 2023.
So, what is Martinez’s path to the Majors now? That’s a good question. Looking at his chosen positions, he looks blocked.