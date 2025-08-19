Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Star Has Proven To Be MVP-Caliber Player for Franchise

Which star of the Toronto Blue Jays has been an MVP-caliber player for the franchise?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a successful week, the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to build momentum with the team getting set to play some weaker opponents. 

It has been a fantastic stretch of late for the Blue Jays, who continue to lead in the American League East. With the season starting to wind down, Toronto is perhaps the team to beat in the AL as of now. There is still a lot of games to be played, but the team has been heading in the right direction.

The Blue Jays were able to get to this point thanks to the franchise having an aggressive offseason and the team having some key players bounce back from down years in 2024. So far, the lineup has been the best aspect of the roster, but the starting rotation and bullpen are both showing the ability to be strong as well. 

Toronto is starting to prove that they can be a complete team, and a major reason for that is some of the talent that has been around for quite some time. Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette potentially making a little run for the AL MVP. 

“A soft MVP push? Bichette won't win, but the deeper we get into the season, the hotter he seems to get -- and he's doing this for a Blue Jays team in great position to win the AL East.”

Even though he isn't going to be winning the AL MVP, it has, without a doubt, been a fantastic year for Bichette. While he might be deserving of having his name in the conversation, this is a two-horse race between Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. 

Is Bichette the X-Factor?

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in white jersey
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

When looking at the fWAR numbers, both Judge and Raleigh are way ahead of Bichette, and his teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also ahead of him in that category. However, in the true sense of being valuable to his team, the young slugger certainly has been. This year, he has slashed .297/.339/.466 with 16 home runs and 81 RBI.

In 2024, when Bichette was injured and struggling, this Blue Jays team was not good. However, the All-Star shortstop now playing like he has in previous campaigns, Toronto is in first place in the AL East. 

While the success and failure of the team doesn't have all to do with Bichette, his play is a key part of it. Even though he might not win the AL MVP, he has been very valuable for the team and a major reason why they have been successful in 2025. 

Blue Jays On SI Coverage

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News