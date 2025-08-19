Blue Jays Star Has Proven To Be MVP-Caliber Player for Franchise
After a successful week, the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to build momentum with the team getting set to play some weaker opponents.
It has been a fantastic stretch of late for the Blue Jays, who continue to lead in the American League East. With the season starting to wind down, Toronto is perhaps the team to beat in the AL as of now. There is still a lot of games to be played, but the team has been heading in the right direction.
The Blue Jays were able to get to this point thanks to the franchise having an aggressive offseason and the team having some key players bounce back from down years in 2024. So far, the lineup has been the best aspect of the roster, but the starting rotation and bullpen are both showing the ability to be strong as well.
Toronto is starting to prove that they can be a complete team, and a major reason for that is some of the talent that has been around for quite some time. Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette potentially making a little run for the AL MVP.
“A soft MVP push? Bichette won't win, but the deeper we get into the season, the hotter he seems to get -- and he's doing this for a Blue Jays team in great position to win the AL East.”
Even though he isn't going to be winning the AL MVP, it has, without a doubt, been a fantastic year for Bichette. While he might be deserving of having his name in the conversation, this is a two-horse race between Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
Is Bichette the X-Factor?
When looking at the fWAR numbers, both Judge and Raleigh are way ahead of Bichette, and his teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also ahead of him in that category. However, in the true sense of being valuable to his team, the young slugger certainly has been. This year, he has slashed .297/.339/.466 with 16 home runs and 81 RBI.
In 2024, when Bichette was injured and struggling, this Blue Jays team was not good. However, the All-Star shortstop now playing like he has in previous campaigns, Toronto is in first place in the AL East.
While the success and failure of the team doesn't have all to do with Bichette, his play is a key part of it. Even though he might not win the AL MVP, he has been very valuable for the team and a major reason why they have been successful in 2025.