Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Locking In at Plate for Blue Jays at Perfect Time
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off their most productive series in franchise history against the Colorado Rockies.
They set several records during the three-game sweep with virtually every player on the team, including first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., tearing the cover off the ball and putting up gaudy stats.
The Blue Jays scored 45 runs on 63 hits, battering the Rockies' pitching staff at Coors Field, taking full advantage of the hitting conditions.
It was a much-needed get-right spot, with Toronto entering that series losing six out of their last eight games and plenty of questions arising about how legitimate their performance had been.
Based on run differential, the Blue Jays more closely resembled a team fighting for a wild card spot, not sitting atop the American League East with the best record in the AL.
Toronto is going to face a much stiffer test in their next series, continuing their west coast trip with a visit to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a meeting between two of the best teams in baseball.
It will be interesting to see if their offense can stay hot.
Guerrero is one player whom the Blue Jays will be counting on to keep the positive momentum going after a productive series in Colorado.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. elevating Blue Jays offense during hot streak
He went 8-for-17 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles and four RBI.
While the production was excellent, the best part of Guerrero’s performance was how he was getting the job done.
When he is going right, he is showcasing power across the entire field. It has been a long time coming, but he finally hit his first two opposite field home runs of the year against the Rockies, going to right center twice.
Possessing as much raw power as any player in the league, the five-time All-Star knew the kind of production he is used to putting up would eventually come as long as he stuck to the game plan.
“It feels good,” Guerrero said of his swing, through team interpreter Hector Lebron, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). “Things, I know, are going to happen. Good things are going to happen.”
Things have been happening all right, especially since coming out of the All-Star break.
Guerrero has been scorching hot in his first 20 games out of the Midsummer Classic with a robust .378/.457/.683 slash line. He has already hit six home runs and seven doubles in 94 plate appearances after hitting 12 and 19 in 414 first-half plate appearances.
That is the exact kind of production the team was hoping for when it signed him to a historic extension earlier this year as the face of the franchise.
