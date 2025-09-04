Blue Jays Star Slugger Will Have Plenty To Prove Down the Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays were recently able to wrap up a nice series win over the Cincinnati Reds, and they have a massive showdown looming against the New York Yankees.
This series with the Yankees, coming up very well, could determine the eventual winner of the American League East, and the Blue Jays should be pleased with how they have performed against New York this year.
Regardless of how this series goes coming up, it has been a fantastic season so far for Toronto and they are going to be playing playoff baseball come October. While winning the division is going to be the top priority right now, the team will be hoping to be firing on all cylinders.
While figuring out what the starting rotation and bullpen are going to look like for the postseason, this will be a team that is going to be relying on its high-powered offense to carry. Fortunately, some more help might be on the way in the form of another star slugger.
Keegan Matheson of MLB recently wrote about the player with the most at stake for the Blue Jays in September being outfielder Anthony Santander.
Will Santander Make an Impact?
It has been quite some time since Santander was last seen on the field for Toronto, and arguably, their biggest free agent signing of the past offseason has been a massive disappointment.
The plan is for him to be ready by the end of the season and hopefully ready to be a contributor in October, but the results prior to getting injured weren’t great. So far in 2025, Santander has slashed .179/.273/.304 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 50 games played.
Those numbers are far from what the Blue Jays were expecting when they locked him up to a long-term deal, but there is reason to believe he can still make an impact for the team down the stretch. In 2024, Santander was one of the best home run hitters in baseball, totaling 44 with the Baltimore Orioles. The ability to get hot and be one of the best run producers in the game.
For a Toronto offense that already has a lot of firepower, adding Santander into the mix could result in them having the best unit of any of the potential playoff teams. With the pitching being somewhat suspect as of now, an overpowering offense could be what leads the team to success.