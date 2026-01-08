Blue Jays Reportedly May Try to Trade Away Slugger to Make Room for Kyle Tucker

The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked all offseason to some of the top free agents on the market, and with the calendar now turning to 2026, things are starting to heat up.

In what has been an incredibly slow-developing market to this point, virtually all of the top available players -- especially offensively -- remain available with Toronto linked to a number of them. Having already made several big splashes on the pitching staff as well as signing Kazuma Okamoto, the Blue Jays are not done yet.

The Okamoto deal makes a Bichette reunion less likely, but it does seem general manager Ross Atkins is ramping up his pursuit of the other top target on the market in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. As Tucker's decision draws nearer, bringing in Okamoto should be a clear sign that landing the outfielder is the priority over Bichette, which would potentially create a bit of a logjam situation.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) offered a creative solution in either scenario though, and it revolves around Toronto moving on from and trading away last year's disappointing splash signing in Anthony Santander.

Blue Jays Could Benefit from Trading Anthony Santander

"Trading Santander could create more designated hitting appearances for Okamoto and Guerrero, clearing up playing time in the infield," Bannon wrote on how space would have to be created for Bichette.

He cautioned that finding a suitor for Santander could be difficult though and moving him to left field and putting Tucker in right would make more sense, though this would squeeze out Nathan Lukes and force them to make a choice between the pair and again mentioned trading Santander as a solution.

If Toronto is determined to put the best lineup out there in 2026, it's tough to make the case that Santander offers more than what Lukes brought both in the regular season and the playoffs.

What Could Blue Jays Actually Get for Santander?

In the first season of a five-year, $92.5 million contract, Santander was a complete and utter disaster largely due to injury. Even when he was on the field though, he accounted for a staggeringly poor -1.0 bWAR in just 54 games, slashing .175/.271/.294 and never getting going.

This presents a double-edged sword in that it's tough to rely on Santander being a major part of the plan this season, but it may be even more difficult to move him and his contract. This is why landing the likes of Tucker becomes so critical, that way they have the option to go with the hot hand between Lukes and Santander in left.

Without Tucker, Santander is being counted on, and while that would be the hope, considering his big contract, relying on him is a risk. The trade market would be virtually non-existent in the way of an actual prospect return, however if Toronto wants to simply cut ties and salary dump, it could make sense.

Regardless, it should be an interesting rest of the offseason with or without Tucker, but signing the superstar certainly leaves just as many questions as answers.

