Blue Jays Star's Willingness To Switch Positions Could Increase Value in Free Agency
The Toronto Blue Jays have been able to turn things around completely in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Things didn’t go right for the Blue Jays last season, and to their credit, they were aggressive in trying to improve. With the looming contract situation of their star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hanging over their head to start the year, Toronto wisely tried to put the best team together to provide them with a strong chance to win.
However, despite a self-imposed deadline to sign a deal, Guerrero ultimately did lock up a long-term extension with the Blue Jays. That was a huge accomplishment for the franchise, and now they can build around him going forward.
Even though Guerrero might have been the top impending free agent that they wanted to keep, they have another player who is set to hit the open market. Thanks to the success of the Blue Jays, along with a great performance so far this campaign, the star shortstop of Toronto might be getting set for a massive payday.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the upcoming free agency for Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette, who could open up some more possibilities with the ability to play either shortstop or third base.
It was a dreadful year for Bichette in 2024. The talented slugger missed a lot of time and seemingly was never able to get going when he was on the field. Last season, he slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 81 games played.
Will Bichette Switch Positions?
Coming into the year, Bichette was primed for a bounce back, and that is exactly what has happened. In 2025 thus far, he has slashed .294/.336/.463 with 16 home runs and 78 RBI. The 28-year-old is going hit free agency at the right time, and it will benefit him that he can play multiple positions.
Even though he has been a shortstop throughout his career, Bichette does have the tools and the ability to move over to third base. A willingness to do so could open up more doors for the young slugger with plenty of teams searching for production at the hot corner.
With Alex Bregman slated to be the best third baseman available should he opt-out of his deal, Bichette could be a potential pivot for teams who miss out Bregman. Furthermore, if a move to third base doesn't end up happening, he will, without a doubt, be the top shortstop in free agency.
Overall, with a strong showing this year, the young slugger has set himself up nicely to receive a large contract over during the upcoming winter. After seeing what the San Francisco Giants gave Willy Adames last offseason, that will likely be a good starting point for Bichette.