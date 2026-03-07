Blue Jays Proposed Batting Order for Rapidly Approaching Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays' redemption tour will officially kick off on the last Friday of this month, when they take on the Athletics at Rogers Centre for their first series of the new season. As the 27th inches closer and closer, management is still working out the kinks of what's to come, including who will be on the 40-man roster.

At this point, there are still players fighting for a spot, but the starters will look eerily similar to last year, minus their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette. The loss of Bichette, as well as the addition of Kazuma Okamoto, will change the field up a little bit, as well as their batting order.

The Blue Jays were well-known in 2025 for their bats, particularly the fact that anybody from No. 1 through No. 9 in the lineup could make a game-changing play off a pitcher. This is something that everyone in the clubhouse was proud of and will look to mimic in 2026.

Potential Batting Order

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game seven of the World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The problem with how tough each of these batters is means that it is hard to guess who could hit where. However, Springer and Guerrero Jr., barring any injuries, will hit first and second regardless of the game.

George Springer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Daulton Varsho Addison Barger Nathan Lukes Ernie Clement Kazuma Okamoto Alejandro Kirk Andrés Giménez



Lineup Explained

In 2025 Bichette was often seen as either the third man or the clean-up hitter (fourth). But now that he is gone, there will be a different, but familiar, face in his spot. The outfield is absolutely locked and loaded with sluggers, specifically Varsho and Barger.

Varsho's regular season in 2025 was ridiculed with injuries. Despite playing in nearly 90 fewer games than the season offers, Varsho finished with 20 long balls and 55 runners batted in. Had he played the entirety of the year, he would have been at least nominated for a Silver Slugger, if not an award winner.

Barger had a breakout year of his young career with 21 homers and 74 RBI, and was even more special in the postseason. He finished their playoff run with a .367 batting average and nearly a .585 slugging percentage.

Ultimately, No. 5 through No. 8 could easily be interchangeable. Okamoto has yet to see a big-league pitcher, so it is uncertain where he could land, but one would think John Schneider is hoping he builds a lot of confidence before adding pressure to his bat.

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in spring training against the Mets | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

While the hitting lineup could go on shuffle mode, Gimenez is going to start as the bottom hitter after batting .210 in 2025 and .215 in the playoffs. He had a rough year to say the least, and he will have to work his way up before being given a higher spot.

The loss of Bichette is a difficult pill to swallow, but John Schneider and the Jays are feeling less and less worried looking at their roster, on paper anyway. This batting order will change many times throughout the year, but this is a solid place to start.