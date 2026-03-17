MLB Insider's Bold Prediction for Dylan Cease Could Raise Blue Jays' Ceiling

When Dylan Cease inked a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, it elevated the ceiling of the 2026 team. Cease was the base of a restructured starting rotation, built to withstand the grueling 162-game schedule with depth from top to bottom.

Cease and Kevin Gausman will spearhead this staff, with breakout star Trey Yesavage to follow. The Blue Jays didn't stop after the Cease signing, agreeing to terms with the KBO league MVP Cody Ponce. After re-signing Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer, this rotation can stack up with the league's best.

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However, Jeff Passan of espn.com has a prediction for Cease that could transform Toronto's season.

Could Cease Finish as a Cy Young Finalist?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease works out for spring training practice. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In Passan's 2026 season preview, he said that it wouldn't surprise him if Cease finishes second in the American League Cy Young voting. Passan writes, "Cease has always been a stuff guy, and with a little bit of polish, his strikeout artistry has the potential to morph into something more. You don't find many 30-year-olds with ceiling left."

Cease's numbers dipped slightly in 2025. He made 32 starts but posted a 4.55 ERA, the second-highest of his career. His strikeout numbers stayed consistent, posting 200+ punch outs for the fifth consecutive year, but he was susceptible to the long ball, allowing a career high 21 home runs with the San Diego Padres.

By finishing second in the Cy Young voting, he would presumably only finish behind Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Cease is no stranger to placing high in this category. He finished second in the A.L. Cy Young voting in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox, and fourth in the N.L. with the Padres.

What it Will Take for Cease to Have a Successful Season

Cease has to work on his command in 2026. In every full season that he's been a starter, he's finished in the top 10 in walks allowed. While Cease is incredible at generating swing-and-miss, he has to have better control of his pitches to extend his outings.

The A.L. East is loaded with offensive talent, so pitching is valuable in this division. Toronto has a surplus of starting pitching, but they need Cease to be the player that was promised when he signed the massive deal in the winter.

Cease has an impressive repertoire and all the skills to be a true ace for any team. A new scenery with the Blue Jays may be exactly what he needs to finally unlock his full potential.