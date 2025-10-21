Blue Jays Starters Move into Relief Roles to Help Eliminate Mariners
The American League Championship Series was one to watch and it came down to the wire. The Toronoto Blue Jays forced a game seven after falling behind 2-0 to the Seattle Mariners. The ballclub was ready to use everyone to get to their first World Series since 1993 and that is exactly what they did.
It was George Springer's heroic, game winning, three-run homer in the seventh that will light up highlight reels from now until, well, forever. But without the pitching staff and their ability to contain the Mariners, the Blue Jays would not have made it out of the ALCS.
By the end of their 4-3 victory over the Mariners the Blue Jays had used six pitchers, two of which have been used as starters throughout this series.
Jays' Arms in Win-or-Go-Home Matchup
It was former Cy Young winner, Shane Bieber, who got the nod as the starter with everything on the line. Bieber didn't have quite the outing as he did in his last start (eight strikeouts and two earned runs), but he got the Jays what they needed.
It would have been beneficial had he been able to stay on the mound longer than he did as he wasn't able to finish the third inning. Bieber hadn't necessarily allowed runs (only two), but with seven hits already it was only a matter of time.
Bieber left a pair of runners out in the field when he was pulled with a pair of outs on the board, but Louis Varland cleaned it up. Varland has been the go-to in situations like that all season and he came through again in their game seven win.
However, the next Mariners batter up was Cal Raleigh. Raleigh hadn't had a hit in two games (four strikeouts), but that didn't stop him from hitting a 420-foot bomb on Varland. Varland finished off the fourth without another run and it was now time for a starter to come in — Kevin Gausman.
Gausman however had a terrifying outing. He exited the inning without allowing a hit, but he walked three Mariners. Luckily their defense was able to hold them in time for Chris Bassitt to take the mound in the eighth.
Bassitt hasn't made a start this postseason, but he was go-to guy during the regular season as one of three to make more than 30 starts. He hasn't been used much this playoff run, but when he is used he is effective. Nobody has had a hit on him yet, let alone a run.
The final three outs came at the arm of Jeff Hoffman. Hoffman has racked up 12 strikeouts just in these playoffs alone, three of which came with the AL Pennant on the line.
After Raleigh's homer in the fifth there wasn't a single hit allowed by the Jays' pitching staff. This gave their bats a chance to make the plays that they did. Now the Blue Jays are heading to their first World Series since 1993.