Blue Jays Starting Rotation Has Major Concerns to Overcome Down Stretch
There has been a lot of focus recently on the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen and rightfully so given their struggles.
In recent weeks, there isn’t a team that has blown more saves than the Blue Jays. Their ERA over the last two weeks sat at 5.00 entering their weekend series against the New York Yankees. The production of closer Jeff Hoffman has been volatile and the team has not received the kind of positive impact they had hoped for from deadline acquisition Louis Varland.
Manager John Schneider has to figure out something with the bullpen, and quickly. There isn’t going to be any help from Yimi Garcia, who dominated as a setup man early in the year but had to undergo season-ending surgery. The pieces for a good postseason bullpen are in place. Toronto’s relievers strike out a ton of batters, which normally yields positive results, but they need to cut down on the walks.
Unfortunately, the bullpen isn’t the only issue facing the Blue Jays on the mound. Their starting rotation has been solid throughout the campaign despite a revolving door behind the trio of Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman. However, arguably their best performer, Eric Lauer, was pushed to the bullpen when Shane Bieber was ready to make his debut with the team.
Blue Jays Rotation Projected Amongst Worst in Playoff Field
Another cutdown will have to be done for the postseason. Will Max Scherzer meet the same fate as Lauer, being moved to the bullpen? It will be a difficult decision for Schneider to make. But, whoever is taking the ball at the start of games for Toronto, they are going to be at a disadvantage.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), Eno Sarris has shared rankings for the starting rotations in the current playoff field. Out of the 12 teams holding a postseason spot currently, the Blue Jays have the No. 12 ranked rotation. Only the San Diego Padres were ranked lower.
Projections aren’t very kind to Toronto’s starting pitchers, but there is a chance they are ranked too low. There isn’t much to go off of with Bieber, who has made only three starts thus far in his return. If he can reclaim the Cy Young form he showed previously in his career with the Cleveland Guardians, he can go toe-to-toe with any starting pitcher.
He, along with Guasman and Bassitt, aren’t projected to combine for even 1.0 WAR and an ERA of 3.91. Seasoned veterans who know what it takes to succeed down the stretch, they could pick up the performance when the lights are brightest. Alas, projections aren’t holding them in very high regard.
Pitching is going to be the difference in the Blue Jays making a deep run in the playoffs this year or being sent home early.