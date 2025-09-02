Blue Jays 'Have a Problem' in Opinion of MLB Insider Heading Down the Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays can rest a little easier knowing that they are still in first place in the American League East entering play on Sept. 2.
They are 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, who are both 15 games over the .500 mark. But that grip on the division lead isn’t as strong as it could be. That is because the team has a few concerns arising, mainly with their bullpen.
The Blue Jays’ relief pitching staff was brutal in August. Their 4.76 ERA was tied for 23rd in baseball with the Texas Rangers. While some teams can point to being worn down from underwhelming performances from starting pitchers, that isn’t the case with Toronto. Their bullpen threw 90.2 innings last month, which was the third least in the MLB.
Blue Jays Bullpen Has Turned Into Major Concern
Five saves were blown by the group. The biggest issue with the bullpen faced was an inability to consistently throw strikes. Unfortunately, 58 walks were the most in baseball in August by any bullpen despite them throwing the third-fewest innings. A 5.76 BB/9 is tough to work around.
As a whole, the bullpen compiled a -0.6 fWAR. That was tied for the worst mark in the MLB, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, two teams that aren’t vying for a playoff spot currently. Their -0.56 Win Probability Added was 23rd in baseball and were tied for the fifth most meltdowns with 17.
As MLB insider Ken Rosenthal put it during a recent appearance on Foul Territory, “the Jays have a problem here.” His outlook on the group as a whole isn’t very positive. He isn’t sure there is a fix to make currently.
Closer Jeff Hoffman is struggling mightily again. His roller coaster season hit a valley late in August. He was scored upon in three out of his last five outings, including two complete meltdowns in which he surrendered three and four runs apiece. A five-walk outing was also had earlier in the month.
Yimi Garcia, who was operating as the main setup man in front of Hoffman earlier in the year, isn’t going to be returning to the mound. He is set to undergo elbow surgery, creating a massive void in the bullpen. It will be incredibly difficult to replace what he was bringing to the table when healthy.
Two of the players brought in ahead of the MLB trade deadline to help fill that void, Seranthony Dominguez and Louis Varland, have struggled to make an impact with their new team. Dominguez, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, as a -0.3 bWAR in 12.2 innings. Varland has a 6.00 ERA.
Manager John Schneider has to figure out something and fast. That lead in the AL East is going to disappear if their bullpen can not get on track soon. It will be interesting to see if more changes are made with the roster. One player to keep an eye on is star prospect Trey Yesavage, who has rapidly made his way through the minor leagues and could be a useful bullpen arm down the stretch.